Meredith Marks Opens Up About a Major Change to Her Appearance

Meredith Marks is opening up about a major change to her appearance that even some of the people closest to her didn’t notice.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star revealed that she recently underwent a facelift in Los Angeles, sharing new details about the procedure, her recovery and how quickly she was back out in public afterward.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Page Six Radio,” Marks praised her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garo Kassabian, and said the recovery went far more smoothly than she expected.

“[Dr. Garo Kassabian] was incredible. I had the easiest recovery,” Marks said, adding that she was feeling “great” after the surgery.

In fact, Marks felt well enough to venture out in Los Angeles only about a week later. And if she was worried people would immediately notice something different, that wasn’t what happened.

Meredith Marks Stepped Out Just One Week After Her Facelift

Marks revealed that “The Real Housewives of Dubai” alum Caroline Stanbury, who underwent a facelift of her own in 2023, was in Los Angeles with husband Sergio Carrallo while Marks was recovering.

Stanbury suggested they go out to dinner, despite Marks being only one week removed from surgery.

“[Caroline] was in town with [her husband, Sergio Carrallo] and said, ‘Well, let’s go to dinner,’ and it’s literally a week post-surgery, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I think I can do it. I can put on some foundation and some lightly tinted glasses, and I think I’ll be fine.’”

Marks decided to go for it, and the night apparently went even better than she anticipated.

“People were taking pictures and posting on Instagram. Not one comment like, ‘What’s wrong with her face?’ And this was one week after surgery. It was insane,” she said.

The RHOSLC star’s ability to keep the procedure under wraps didn’t end there. Just days later, Marks returned to Utah and found herself face-to-face with people who know her particularly well: her castmates.

Meredith Marks Says Her RHOSLC Castmates Had No Idea

Marks said she returned to Utah for an RHOSLC Season 7 production meeting and initially had no intention of telling the group about her facelift.

Eventually, she decided to let them in on the secret.

“I didn’t want to tell them, [but] finally at the end I’m like, ‘Fine, I’ll tell you.’ And I just took off the hat, and I thought they were all gonna be like, ‘Oh wow,’ and they were like, ‘What?’” Marks recalled.

According to Marks, the reaction wasn’t because her castmates were pretending not to notice. They genuinely didn’t know what she was talking about.

Marks’ latest revelation comes as she heads into another chapter of RHOSLC, where her relationships with several castmates have continued to shift. But when it came to her appearance, she managed to make a significant change without immediately setting off speculation from fans or the women she films alongside.

Considering how closely Housewives stars‘ looks are scrutinized both on and off camera, that may be one of the more unexpected parts of Marks’ story. She was photographed in public one week after surgery, returned to work shortly afterward and still got to reveal the news on her own terms.