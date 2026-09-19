Dolly Parton Turned Her Famous ‘9 to 5’ Line Into a Real-Life Product

Dolly Parton spent six decades fueling fans’ spirits with timeless music and boundless generosity.

Her remarkable legacy continues to inspire daily routines. Channeling the immortal opening line from her 1980 anthem “9 to 5,” the late country music icon‘s newest venture allows fans to pour their very own “cup of ambition.”

A Heartfelt Look at Dolly Parton Sharing Her Final Venture With Fans

In a new Instagram video upload, Community Coffee, which partnered with Dolly Parton on her coffee brand and related items, shared a heartwarming, behind-the-scenes look at the late country icon bringing her signature warmth and sparkle to the project. The clip captures Parton laughing off-camera, holding up a fresh bag of her “Cup of Ambition” roast, and sharing a playful message with fans.

For viewers and coffee lovers alike, the footage serves as a comforting reminder of the effortless joy and optimism she brought to everything she touched.

The post’s caption reads, “More than 40 years ago, Dolly Parton dreamed of turning her ‘Cup of Ambition’ into a coffee brand. Today, that dream lives on through her partnership with Community Coffee.”

It continued, “Inspired by Dolly’s beloved ‘9 to 5’ and rooted in a shared love of family, community, and authentic connection, Cup of Ambition brings together Dolly’s warmth and unmistakable spirit with Community Coffee’s more than century-long tradition of coffee craftsmanship. A dream Dolly carried for more than four decades, now ready to be shared with fans and coffee lovers everywhere. Coming September 29th.”

Fans Reacted to Seeing Dolly Parton in the Clip

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Following the video’s release, fans flooded the comment section with an outpouring of affection and nostalgia for the country music icon. However, for many viewers, seeing Dolly Parton’s bright smile and trademark wit on display served as a comforting reminder of the joy she brought to her work.

Additionally, others expressed deep gratitude to Community Coffee for sharing the special behind-the-scenes footage with the superstar’s devoted audience. The heartwarming clip quickly turned into a memorial where fans honored her legacy.

“This woman was (and still is) a whole business enterprise. Add in her humanitarianism and musical abilities, sheesh she lived a full life,” wrote one follower.

“The fact that it took 40 years for this to blossom means that we should keep going forward towards our dreams. Have a cup of ambition until we make it happen by the grace of God,” penned a second fan.

A third fan noted, “She knew we’d need some caffeine in the mornings after weeks of crying over her.”

“Will I buy this just because it’s Dolly’s coffee? Yes,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In June 2026, Parton released a statement about her new business. She wrote, “I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard.”

She concluded, “You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee,” she said. “Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home. I hope it brings a smile with every sip.”