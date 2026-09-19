Kevin Costner Linked to Another Woman as New Details Emerge About His Post-Divorce Dating Life

Kevin Costner’s post-divorce dating life continues to attract attention, with the actor now being linked to another woman.

The 71-year-old “Yellowstone” star has reportedly been spending time with McKenna Wesley, a 39-year-old lifestyle influencer and content creator.

The report comes shortly after Costner sparked romance rumors with lifestyle coach Jennifer Milburn, who was reportedly seen being “extremely affectionate” with the actor. Costner has also spent time with socialite Kelly Noonan Gores since ending his marriage to Christine Baumgartner.

According to Page Six, Costner and Wesley have quietly crossed paths several times over the past year, including at his properties in California and Colorado.

“She has been his guest on multiple occasions at his Santa Barbara and Aspen properties,” a source told the outlet.

Kevin Costner & McKenna Wesley Reportedly Bonded Over Golf

Costner and Wesley were photographed together in October 2025 at Scottsdale Stadium in Wesley’s hometown.

The pair attended a screening of Costner’s 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” which the actor hosted following a championship game at the sixth annual Western Wiffle Ball Classic tournament.

Another source told the outlet that the two met in Arizona and discovered they had something in common.

“They met in Scottsdale about a year ago,” the source said. “They both love to golf.”

Costner and Wesley were spotted together again in August when they had lunch in Santa Barbara. A local resident shared a photo from the outing on Instagram.

Neither has publicly confirmed that their relationship is romantic.

A representative for Wesley declined to elaborate.

“McKenna doesn’t wish to comment on her relationship with Mr. Costner,” the representative said.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Star Has Faced Several Romance Rumors Since His Divorce

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Wesley isn’t the first woman linked to Costner since his divorce from Baumgartner.

Costner was previously the subject of dating speculation involving singer Jewel after photos showed the pair spending time together in the British Virgin Islands. He later firmly denied that they were a couple during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“Jewel and I are friends,” Costner said. “We’ve never gone out, ever. She’s fantastic, she’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s special… She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”

Jennifer Lopez also became the subject of romance rumors involving Costner after the two were spotted during separate trips to Aspen around New Year’s in early 2025.

Closer Online UK later reported that a source claimed Costner sent Lopez flowers, a handwritten note and champagne after the encounter. Neither Costner nor Lopez confirmed a romance.

Costner’s latest reported outings come more than two years after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple married in 2004 and share three children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva and also shares a son with Bridget Rooney.