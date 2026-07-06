Everything to Know About Kevin Costner’s Seven Children

Kevin Costner may be known for his decades-long Hollywood career, but the Oscar-winning actor has often said his most important role is being a father. The “Yellowstone” star is dad to seven children, including three daughters and four sons, whose ages range from 16 to 42.

While several of Costner’s children have largely stayed out of the spotlight, they have continued to support their famous father over the years. Five of his children even joined him on the red carpet for the premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga” in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Kevin’s kids.

Annie Costner, 42

Getty Kevin Costner and Annie Coster attended a premiere event.

Costner welcomed his oldest child, Annie, with his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1984. Annie appeared in several of her father’s films as a child before transitioning behind the camera as a producer. She later co-founded the production company Sound Off Films and has produced multiple documentaries. Annie married physician Dr. Danny Cox in 2016.

Lily Costner, 39

Getty Lily Costner attended the red carpet event.

Like her older sister, Lily also explored acting before developing a passion for music. She has contributed vocals to several of her father’s projects and even performed alongside with Kevin & Modern West.

Joe Costner, 38

Getty Joe Costner, Kevin Costner, and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves attended the Raising Canes event.

Joe appeared in several of his father’s films as a child but eventually chose a career behind the scenes. Today, he works as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

Liam Costner, 29

Costner welcomed Liam during a previous relationship with Bridget Rooney. Unlike some of his siblings, Liam has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry and keeps a relatively private life out of the spotlight.

Cayden Wyatt Costner, 19

Getty Kevin Costner and Cayden Wyatt attended the 81st Venice International Film Festival event.

Costner became a father again in 2007 when he and then-wife Christine Baumgartner welcomed son Cayden. According to the outlet, Cayden developed an early interest in music while spending time around his father’s band.

Hayes Logan Costner, 17

Getty Kevin Costner and his kids attended the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival event.

Born in 2009, Hayes has already followed in his father’s footsteps into acting. He appeared in a small role in “Horizon: An American Saga,” so the pair could spend more time together on set.

Grace Avery Costner, 16

Getty Kevin Costner and his family attended an event.

Grace is the youngest of Kevin’s seven children. While her brothers gravitated toward sports, Gracewas more interested in dancing and sewing. Even so, he joked that family activities often came to a halt whenever Grace decided she wanted to join in.

Kevin Costner Says Fatherhood Comes First

Despite balancing one of Hollywood’s busiest careers, Costner has repeatedly made it clear that family remains his top priority. According to People, he said his children are the “anchor” of his life and explained that while acting is his chosen profession, he knows exactly where his greatest responsibility lies.