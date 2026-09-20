Beautiful Marisa Tomei, 61, Shows off Her Seductive Moves for National Dance Day

The beautiful Marisa Tomei has been showing off her seductive dance moves for National Dance Day.

Academy Award-winning actress Tomei, 61, has reshared a video of herself dancing that she originally posted in celebration of her birthday last year.

Tomei — known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1992’s “My Cousin Vinny,” her Oscar-nominated perfomances in 2001’s “In the Bedroom” and 2008’s “The Wrestler,” and her role as Spider-Man’s Aunt May Parker in six installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — took to social media to celebrate 2026’s National Dance Day.

Per the event’s official website, “Established in 2010 by American Dance Movement co-founder, Nigel Lythgoe, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, National Dance Day is an annual celebration dedicated to dance, that encourages Americans of all ages to incorporate dance into their lives.”

Marisa Tomei’s Dance Moves Are Awesome

Marisa Tomei shared her joyous dance video with the 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 23-second video shows Tomei on a staircase at what appears to be a bar or restaurant. She is wearing a pretty dress and knee-high red boots. Crystal Waters’ 1991 deep house track “Gypsy Woman” plays in the background. Tomei dances joyfully and somewhat seductively to the song, smiling heartily, showing off her legs, and displaying perfect rhythm.

Approximately halfway through the video, a waiter carrying a tray and some empty glasses appears at the top of the stairs and begins to descend them towards Tomei. Noticing the star dancing, he humorously joins in as he makes his way out of shot.

Tomei’s caption on her post reads, “one more time for #nationaldanceday.”

Her post comes less than a week after season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered on ABC and Disney+, and on the same day “Strictly Come Dancing” season 23 kicked off on BBC One in the United Kingdom. It’s almost as though the stars are aligning to get everyone into cutting rugs and throwing shapes.

Naturally, Tomei’s fans and followers loved the video and flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Tomei’s Fans Tell Her to ‘Rock On’

Getty Marisa Tomei.

The comments section of Marisa Tomei’s National Dance Day post is full of messages from her fans and followers loving her moves.

One of Tomei’s followers commented, “May parker so cute❤️❤️ and she’s dance [sic] it’s so funny 😂😂😂😂.”

Another follower wrote, “She still got it!!!♥️✨🔥”

Somebody else said, “You just know Marisa used to get it in [sic] at the clubs back in the day! 🔥💃🏻🧑🏻‍🩰”

“You are a true combination of charm and cute 🥰 adorable,” noted another Instagram user.

Someone else posted, “Still crazy after all these years. Lol. Rock On.”

Finally, one individual commented, “That waiter wins too 🔥😂.”

Tomei has enjoyed a busy 2026. She’s appeared in two movies this year. They are the rom-com “F*ck Valentine’s Day” and the MCU offering “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” She is also set to appear in action thriller “The Mongoose,” which hits theaters on Friday, October 30.

Other upcoming projects Tomei is confirmed to appear in include the legal drama television series “War,” the crime thriller movie “The Smack,” the comedy flick “She Gets It from Me,” and the comedy horror movie “Hellhound.”

We look forward to seeing her in them all and hope she gets the opportunity to dance in them.

Marisa Tomei’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.