Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 2 Years of Marriage With Sweet Message to Hubby — Photo & Video

British actress and film producer Millie Bobby Brown has shared a sweet message to her husband after two years of marriage.

The star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes,” Brown, 22, actually married model and actor Jake Bongiovi for the first time in May 2024. However, per People, the couple enjoyed a larger ceremony in September that year — and that appears to be what Brown to be considers the date of their anniversary.

While their first wedding was a low-key affair — to the extent that the location of it isn’t known — their second was far more extravagant. It occurred at the historic Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy. On that occasion, Brown wore a gorgeous custom Galia Lahav gown. Jon Bon Jovi’s son Bongiovi opted for a stylish Tom Ford tux.

Brown has taken to social media to mark the occasion two years after it happened.

Millie Bobby Brown Tells Jake Bongiovi ‘I Love Love Love You’

Millie Bobby Brown shared her sweet anniversary message to husband Jake Bongiovi with the 70.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a single photograph and a single video. The picture shows Brown and her husband walking arm in arm through the grand cypress-lined avenue at Villa Cetinale. At least one of their two children is also with them (they recently adopted a baby boy, following their earlier adoption of a little girl). That suggests they’ve returned there recently to celebrate their anniversary. The video shows the couple dancing in the gardens of Villa Cetinale, in a clip that could have been taken during their wedding celebrations two years ago.

The caption on Brown’s post begins, “two years married. oh, how you have changed my life, j.”

It concludes, “i love love love you! here’s to always marching to the beat of our own drum.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 soft folk rock song “Our House” plays over the post.

Brown’s fans and followers flocked to her post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Brown’s Fans Love Seeing Her Happy & Congratulate Her on 2 Years of Marriage

Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown.

The comments section of Millie Bobby Brown’s post celebrating two years of marriage is full of messages from her fans and followers. The messages are a mix of people congratulating her and those expressing joy at seeing her so happy

One of Brown’s followers commented, “Congratulations millssssss love you so muchhhhhh ❤️✨.”

Another follower wrote, “You and your family deserve all the happiness in the world!”

Somebody else said, “Happy anniversary!! soo cutee❤️❤️.”

“They are so sweet; I love this marriage🤏🏻🥹,” proclaimed someone else.

Another Instagram user posted, “Two years of my favorite couple, proud of the family they’ve built. Happy two years of marriage! 💜✨️”

Last but not least, one individual referenced Brown and Bongiovi’s newly-adopted baby boy. They commented, “This is the cutest, happy anniversary and congratulations on your newest addition to the family 🥂🫶🏻✨ cheers to many more years of happy marriage!”

As if Brown’s role as a wife and mother doesn’t keep her occupied enough, she has a busy immediate future ahead of her professionally. She already starred in “Enola Holmes 3” this year, but has several other projects confirmed.

On the small screen, she will appear in the fantasy horror series “Prism” and an untitled spy series for Netflix alongside her “Stranger Things” co-star David Harbor. On the big screen, she will star in the drama film “The Thing About Jellyfish,” the drama thriller “The Girls I’ve Been,” and the rom-com “Just Picture It.” She is also rumored to appear in the wartime flick “Nineteen Steps,” but that is far from confirmed.

We’d like to wish Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi a happy second wedding anniversary. Happy anniversary, guys! We also wish them all the best for the future and hope they’re enjoying being the parents of two beautiful children.

Millie Bobby Brown’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.