DWTS Season 35’s Jackson Olson Admits the Hilarious Reason He Can’t Look at Girlfriend Maggie Sajak While Performing

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson was among the first celebrities confirmed for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. While he’s no stranger to performing and entertaining fans, ballroom dance is an entirely different ballgame.

As Jackson Olson and his dance partner, Emma Slater, prepare for week three, he’s expressing gratitude to all his supporters. He loves having his girlfriend, Maggie Sajak, in the audience — even if he can’t make eye contact with her while dancing.

Jackson Olson Can’t Look At His Girlfriend While Dancing

Each “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has plenty of loved ones cheering them on from home. Jackson Olson knows he has his entire baseball team behind him. On top of that, his girlfriend, Maggie Sajak, has come to see him dance in person.

“It’s so awesome [to have her here]. I try not to look at her during the dance because I know that she’s smiling,” the Savannah Bananas player told Us Weekly. “I know that she’s so excited and smiling. And if I looked at her, I would just like be like, ‘Ah!’”

Even so, Olson loves having his sweetheart in the audience.

“But it’s awesome, and she’s so supportive of both of us, too. She was wearing the Team Banana ballroom shirt today, so that was cool.”

Maggie’s famous father, Pat Sajak, hasn’t attended the show yet. However, Jackson Olson is holding out hope that he’ll come in the next few weeks.

“We need to [have him here],” the 28-year-old added. “I think he’ll be at one of these.”

The Baseball Player Can’t Wait to Keep Improving

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater earned an 18/30 for their Foxtrot to “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams during “Viral Night.”

“We were still exhilarated. What I realized about this show is that one point difference is so drastic. It is more than I’ve ever seen,” he told Us Weekly, comparing dance to baseball.

Though there are many other couples higher up on the leaderboard, Olson feels confident that he and Emma Slater will only continue improving.

“We got 5s last week, 6s this week. You could see how excited we were about it,” the 28-year-old added.

Emma believes their positive disposition will win them fans and votes.

“I do feel like, naturally, we’re very sunny people. I think — if I may pat us both on the back — I kind of feel like that’s a bit of a superpower,” the British dancer chimed in. “Like, if you can wake up every day and just naturally be happy and find joy, I think that’s such a strength. You’re able to love on everybody. You’re able to see beauty everywhere.”

“You can find reasons to be happy every day. That’s an amazing thing and I hope that people can see that. I know that sometimes that’s not easy to do, but if you can, that’s the best,” Emma concluded.

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater advance to week three in the competition. Next week is “Yacht Rock Night,” so check back soon and learn more about their next routine.

The new episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC.