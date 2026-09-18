‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Songs Revealed For ‘Viral Night’

After an exciting first week, the top 14 couples from “Dancing With the Stars” are advancing to week 2. The theme for the upcoming episode is “Viral Songs.”

Since TikTok and other social media platforms have become such a vital part of DWTS, it only makes sense for the contestants to perform to some of the most iconic sounds on the internet.

Read on and see what fans can expect to see when DWTS returns next Tuesday night.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Reveals the Songs Ahead of ‘Viral Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 opened this Tuesday night with several remarkable performances. After a double elimination, 14 couples move forward in the competition.

Check out the planned routines for week two:

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov will dance the Tango to “All the Things She Said” by t.A.T.u.

Reality star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong are dancing the Tango to “No Broke Boys” by Disco Lines and Tinashe.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will also perform the Tango to “12 to 12” by Sombr.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing the Cha-cha-cha to “Low” by Flo Rida.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten are dancing the Salsa to “CHULA” by Becky G.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are dancing the Paso Doble to a Rihanna song.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are performing the Foxtrot to “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are dancing the Salsa to “Girls” by The Kid LAROI.

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are ready to move to a Jive to “Animal” by KATSEYE.

Singer Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart are doing the Cha-cha-cha to DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

Reality star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are also performing the Cha-cha-cha to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater will dance the Foxtrot to Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are dancing the Viennese waltz to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls.

“10 Things I Hate About You” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will dance the Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims.

Two Couples Exited the Competition After Week 1

No one wants competitors to exit the competition. But after the first week, a double elimination resulted in Sarah Jane Nader and Conner Leavitt going home.

Their professional dancer partners, Hailey Bills and Adele Zaikman, were first-time pros this year. Many fans felt disappointed to see the dancers leave and hoped to see more choreography from them before their eliminations. Ultimately, Hailey and Adele will stick around for group numbers, even though their time in the competition has ended.

Tune into “Dancing With the Stars” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, to catch the top 14 couples in action.