Bronwyn Newport’s Mystery Man Identified as NYC Restaurateur After U.S. Open Kiss

The premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 dives into Bronwyn Newport’s separation from her husband, Todd Bradley, and how she’s navigating life as a newly single woman. In the first episode, it’s revealed that Newport is back on the dating scene and, amid her divorce from Bradley, was seeing model Brandon Good.

Newport and Good are no longer an item, but photos obtained by DeuxMoi on September 15 show that she’s been spending time in New York City with someone new. Attending the U.S. Open, photos showed her kissing a mystery man who has now been revealed to be a top New York City restaurateur.

Bronwyn Newport’s U.S. Open Mystery Man Revealed as Cafe Mulberry Co-Owner Justin Sievers

Page Six has revealed the mystery man spotted kissing RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport while attending the U.S. Open in New York City. According to the outlet, the man has been identified as Justin Sievers, co-owner of the New York City French restaurant, Cafe Mulberry.

However, multiple sources suggest that Sievers is still legally married to his wife of 10 years, Maria Linn Ekenberger, with whom he shares a young child. While sources state that he and Ekenberger were “not separated” and Ekenberger is “in shock and disbelief” when photos of Newport and Sievers sharing a kiss were released, others reveal that the married couple was separated at the time the photos emerged.

Page Six also reported that since the photos dropped, Sievers has made his Instagram account private and even removed his profile picture.

Sievers was photographed wearing his wedding ring in July, after taking photos celebrating 10 years since inventing the Frosé. Neither Sievers nor Newport has publicly commented on the photos or clarified their relationship.

Newport Shared She Was Excited to Have a ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Getty Bronwyn Newport attends Daily Front Row’s 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 12, 2025 in New York City.

After photos of Newport kissing Sievers hit the internet, she was confronted about her new man while appearing as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, September 16.

Although Newport did not reveal who the man was at the time, she did clarify, “I’m having a hot girl summer. You guys saw me on a date! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Look at me!”

She also revealed that she was no longer seeing Brandon Good, whom she was casually dating for “a few months.” “That was six boyfriends ago, baby doll,” she joked with Cohen.

On the premiere episode of RHOSLC, Newport is already separated from her husband, Todd Bradley, and at the time, she was dating Good. Talking to her very religious mom, Muzzy, about their relationship, she shared, “I know you don’t think I should be dating anybody right now.”

“My mom is very Mormon,” Newport states in a confessional. “For her, peak would be married in the temple to somebody. Way, way, way, way, way down so low I can’t put my hand down there, would be me married to someone not in the temple and having sex with another man, which is what I’m currently doing. What’s not to hate about this scenario if you’re Muzzy?”

As of this writing, Newport and Bradley are still not divorced, but she did share an update on WWHL: “We are not divorced. We are close to everything being filed and done.”