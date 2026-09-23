‘RHONY’s Hailey Glassman Gets Candid About Past Relationship With Jon Gosselin

Newcomer to season 16 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Hailey Glassman has opened up about her past romance with Jon Gosselin.

During the “RHONY” premiere, Glassman opened up about her 2009 romance with the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star.

“There was a show, Jon & Kate Plus Eight, and what the tabloids put out there is, I’m the girl who ruined that marriage,” Hailey declared on the show. “Mistress Hailey. Home-wrecking Hailey, The Mistress That Ruined a Family of 8. It wasn’t even true.”

Inside Hailey Glassman’s Romance With Jon Gosselin

Hailey Glassman and Jon Gosselin dated shortly after he split from Kate Gosselin, though she is known in the press for being the woman he had an affair with.

The pair were introduced after Hailey’s father performed a tummy tuck on Kate. They started dating after the TV personality temporarily moved to her parents’ New York City home in May 2009. She explained that she had just come home from college when the two developed a close friendship which turned into a romance.

“The reason I dated Jon is because he was my mom’s friend, and she was like, ‘Oh, he’s a great guy,’” the publicist explained during the Bravo show premiere, adding that her mother really wanted Glassman to date the reality star.

At the time, Hailey spoke to E! News to insist that her relationship with Gosselin happened “months” after he separated from Kate, per TV Guide. “I’m just a 22-year-old girl who got caught in the middle of all this.”

How Hailey Glassman Faced Press Attention After Jon Gosselin Relationship

On “RHONY” the 39-year-old opened up about dating Gosselin and all the attention that came from it.

“We were on my dad’s yacht, and someone got a photo of us, and then it was on TMZ, and they were like, ‘Jon with mystery woman, and plastic surgeon’s daughter,’” Glassman recalled. “So it became this whole, like, ‘Home-wrecking Hailey, she ruined a family of eight.’”

“That was never the story,” she added, noting that the tabloids “only care about salacious lies.”

Glassman candidly recalled how dating Gosselin “ruined my life” and that was mainly due to the media pressure.

“The media was just destroying me, and at 22 you don’t know who you are,” she admitted. “It’s almost like if you could rewind your life in time and pinpoint that one moment where a piece of you died but there was no funeral for you.”

She told her co-star Jessel that the press even “invaded” Indiana University, where she was attending and tried to pay students to give them “juicy” stories about Glassman.

Hailey Glassman Credits Jon Gosselin For Leading Her To Her Husband

After Hailey Glassman split from Jon Gosselin, she retreated to Martha’s Vineyard where she reconnected with her husband, Rubin. The couple have long-standing ties and have known each other since they were 12-years-old.

“The whole Jon Gosselin situation — if that never happened, my life would be completely different today. And when I say that, [I mean] I would have never married Rubin,” Glassman said in her confessional. She previously shared they were neighbors in Martha’s Vineyard and met at sailing camp as children.

She added: “I would have never chose a life based [on] safety and survival. I didn’t choose a life that I wanted for myself. I chose a life to be safe, and I needed to protect myself and my soul.”

“So we have like an unconventional marriage,” she admitted on the show. “He like lets me do my thing — just no other guys. Like, I don’t date other men. But it’s not like some poly situation — nothing like that.”

As we continue to find out more about Glassman, we’re sure to learn more about her “unconventional” 15 year marriage to Rubin.

Glassman is still friends with Gosselin and his wife Stephanie. “Whoever thinks you can’t be friends with people from your past, or thinks keeping those friendships is automatically a red flag, is delusional,” Stephanie wrote. “It’s called maturity, growth, and moving the hell on without having to hate each other. Imagine that!!”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.