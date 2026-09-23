BravBros Predict ‘RHOM’ Announcement Could Be Coming Soon After ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Clues

“The Real Housewives of Miami” remains on pause, but BravBros hosts Steel Russell and Shooter believe Bravo may already be preparing for its return.

While recapping the latest episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” the hosts focused heavily on the show’s stop in Miami and appearances from several “RHOM” stars.

Russell and Shooter stressed that they were speculating rather than reporting confirmed information. However, both said the way Bravo presented the Miami women made them believe an announcement about the franchise could arrive within the coming months.

“I think that we will have a Miami announcement within the next six months,” Russell predicted.

Shooter went even further, predicting fans could hear something before the end of 2026.

BravBros Spot ‘RHOM’ Clues on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

The hosts said several details caught their attention when “Ultimate Girls Trip” arrived in Miami.

Russell noted that the on-screen descriptions of the Miami women identified them as “Real Housewife of Miami” rather than presenting their involvement with the franchise in the past tense.

The episode also focused heavily on current developments in their lives rather than simply revisiting memorable moments from previous “RHOM” seasons.

Lisa Hochstein discussed being single, while Alexia Nepola offered an update on where she currently stands with Todd Nepola. Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth also appeared during the Miami portion.

For Russell and Shooter, those updates made the segment feel more like a preview of what could come next than a retrospective celebrating the franchise’s past.

“It was way more of like a current episode,” Shooter said.

Russell agreed, saying the Miami portion resembled the opening minutes of a new season in which viewers catch up with cast members.

Bravo

Steel Russell Thinks Another ‘RHOM’ Season Is ‘On the Horizon’

The BravBros also compared the Miami stop with visits to other “Real Housewives” cities throughout “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

According to Shooter, other portions of the series have spent more time revisiting franchise history. Miami, however, concentrated heavily on where its Housewives are now.

“There is another season on the horizon somewhere,” Shooter said, while acknowledging that his excitement for the franchise could be influencing his interpretation.

The hosts also pointed to conversations among the women as another reason for their optimism. Russell said their discussions did not sound like former Housewives reminiscing about a completed chapter.

“This episode I think proves that it’s coming back because of how all of the ladies were talking,” he said.

Still, Bravo has not confirmed the return that Russell and Shooter are predicting, making their timeline speculation rather than an official update.

BravBros Say Fans Want ‘Miami’ Back

By the end of the podcast, the hosts returned to the same takeaway after reading responses from listeners who wanted more “RHOM.”

Russell said he believes the franchise will return “soon,” while Shooter agreed that the Miami segment generated excitement around the show.

The hosts also praised “Ultimate Girls Trip” more broadly, saying its combination of franchise history and current cast updates has made the season an enjoyable celebration of “Real Housewives.”

For BravBros, however, Miami provided something more: potential clues about what Bravo could be planning next.