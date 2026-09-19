‘RHONY’ Carole Radziwill Returns as Daisy Toye’s Tutor Story Raises Questions

“The Real Housewives of New York City” welcomed Carole Radziwill back into the fold as the women gathered for a brunch that quickly produced plenty to discuss.

During their “BravBros” recap of Season 16, Episode 2, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter said they continue to see potential in the revamped cast, particularly because the women already have connections with one another.

“So far, I’m enjoying this show,” Russell said, adding that the season has a “good foundation.”

Episode 2 also gave viewers their first extended look at Radziwill’s return after eight years away from “RHONY.”

Carole Radziwill Makes Her ‘RHONY’ Return

Radziwill’s first scenes leaned into the personality longtime viewers remember, beginning with her moving her Jeep to accommodate New York City street cleaning while working from the vehicle.

Russell and Shooter enjoyed the unconventional introduction and felt Radziwill fit naturally into the new ensemble.

“She is very good at what she does,” Russell said, describing her as an effective supporting personality who does not need to become the center of every scene.

Her return also introduced a more personal storyline involving her connection to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy through her late husband, Anthony Radziwill.

The hosts said that history gives the season additional substance, particularly as renewed interest in Kennedy and Bessette-Kennedy intersects with Radziwill’s return.

Daisy Toye Shares Surprising Tutor Text

Daisy Toye created one of the episode’s biggest talking points during the group brunch.

After discussing her marriage to Eugene Toye earlier in the episode, Daisy revealed more about her interactions with her son’s 26-year-old tutor.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Daisy read the group a text from him that said having a crush on a married woman was making him feel “12 again.”

Russell and Shooter questioned what the exchange could mean while acknowledging that viewers still know relatively little about Daisy’s marriage and personality after only two episodes.

The hosts were particularly surprised that Daisy shared the private message on camera, noting that her husband, the tutor and others connected to him could eventually see the episode.

Still, they praised Daisy as an unpredictable addition who has already given viewers plenty to discuss.

Getty Erika Hammond Jain, Nicole Daisy Toye, Jessel Taank and Martha Stewart attend the Bilt Holiday Kick Off hosted by Ankur Jain and Sean Walsh.

Jessel Taank Questions Carole Radziwill

The brunch delivered another memorable moment when Jessel Taank began questioning Radziwill about Bessette-Kennedy.

Jessel’s curiosity quickly made the table uncomfortable as she asked personal questions about someone Radziwill knew closely before her death.

Shooter said Jessel appeared to miss the emotional connection between Radziwill and the subject rather than intentionally trying to upset her.

“I don’t think Jessel’s trying to be an [expletive],” he said. “I really don’t.”

The hosts ultimately considered the uncomfortable exchange entertaining television, especially as Radziwill eventually made it clear she was ready to leave the brunch.

Despite the awkward moments, Russell and Shooter remained encouraged by the episode and the season’s direction.

“Substance and content,” Russell said. “Solid, solid ep.”

With Radziwill settling back into “RHONY” and the newer cast members establishing their personalities, the BravBros believe the season has plenty of material to build on.