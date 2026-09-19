‘RHUGT’ Luann de Lesseps Takes Center Stage During Eventful Miami Beach Day

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” brought the women to Miami for an eventful beach day that gave Luann de Lesseps plenty of opportunities to entertain her fellow Housewives.

During their BravBros recap of Season 5, Episode 9, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter praised the episode for showing the women having fun together while their different personalities increasingly came into play.

The Miami setting also brought Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton back on screen as they welcomed the group for a day at the beach.

Luann de Lesseps Becomes the Center of Attention

Luann quickly emerged as one of the episode’s biggest personalities as the group spent the day drinking, playing games and revisiting memorable moments from “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

BravBros particularly enjoyed watching Luann fully embrace the trip.

“She’s a star. This episode is why she’s a star,” Russell said, while the hosts praised her ability to create entertaining television simply by being herself.

Her memorable moments continued when the group reflected on Marysol’s late mother, Elsa Patton. Luann unexpectedly shared her own story about discovering that a former boyfriend of her mother had died on the toilet.

The timing surprised the other women, but Steel and Shooter felt the unpredictable story captured exactly why Luann remains such a distinctive reality television personality.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: (L-R) Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow attend as the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” appear on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on August 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Vicki Gunvalson Lightens Up During the Miami Trip

Vicki Gunvalson also showed a lighter side after appearing less enthusiastic about several earlier activities on the trip.

Before heading to the beach, Vicki opened up about needing to use the bathroom, giving the women a more playful conversation before their day began.

Steel and Shooter joked that Vicki finally appeared to be loosening up and welcomed seeing her participate more in the group’s fun.

The beach day then included a game of “wig snatcher” and more opportunities for the Housewives to enjoy Miami together.

Lisa Barlow and Gizelle Bryant Move Forward

Another major storyline involved Lisa Barlow and Gizelle Bryant after Lisa’s late arrival continued to bother Gizelle.

Their conversation eventually gave the episode a more positive turn. Lisa apologized and took responsibility, while Gizelle accepted the apology rather than continuing the disagreement.

Steel and Shooter praised the exchange as an example of what makes “Ultimate Girls Trip” different from the women’s regular franchises, where disagreements can sometimes stretch across multiple episodes.

The episode also created an unexpected connection between Lisa and Teresa Giudice.

After Lisa became emotional, Teresa offered her support and related to her experience of feeling targeted by her own castmates. BravBros loved their dynamic and suggested the two Housewives made a surprisingly entertaining pairing.

Luann ultimately ended the episode in signature fashion, delivering an energetic speech during the ride home while Lisa remained emotional nearby.

Steel and Shooter called the scene “gold” and praised the installment overall.

“It was a great episode,” Russell said.