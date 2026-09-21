What’s New on TV This Week? The Top Premieres for September 21-27, 2026

The fall TV season is officially getting busier, and there are several new shows to add to the watchlist this week. From a new NBC family crime drama to a surprise HGTV renovation series and a new Willy Wonka-themed competition, there is a pretty interesting mix of programming arriving across broadcast and streaming.

Yep, there are some familiar names behind a few of these new projects, too. Honestly, Apple TV+ fans may want to pay attention to Wednesday’s lineup, while STARZ is bringing a new “S.W.A.T.” series to Friday nights. It seems like the networks and streaming services are really starting to ramp things up as September comes to an end. Let’s be real, there are enough new shows this week to keep even the busiest TV fan occupied.

Monday, September 21, 2026

“Line of Fire” premieres on NBC at 10:00 p.m. ET. The new series with Peter Krause (“9-1-1”) puts a family of law enforcement agents in the middle of a dangerous situation, forcing them to rely on both their professional experience and each other.

Monday’s premiere brings a little family drama into the mix, although this particular family has a much more dangerous problem to deal with than most.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

“House Shock” premieres on HGTV at 9:00 p.m. ET. In this new show, the homeowners have no idea a renovation is coming. Their loved ones have secretly nominated them. And host/ designer, Arielle Vandenberg, and contractor, Steve Lewis (“Battle on the Beach”), have to pull off the entire makeover without blowing the surprise.

Let’s be real, surprise home renovations can already get pretty chaotic, but trying to completely renovate a room while keeping the homeowner from finding out adds another layer to the whole thing.

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Wednesday is the busiest day of the week, with two new series arriving on streaming.

“Brothers” premieres on Apple TV+ at 3:00 a.m. ET. The series brings Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson together as they attempt to live under the same roof on a Texas ranch. Considering their longtime friendship, putting the two in such close quarters could make for an interesting watch.

“Wonka’s the Golden Ticket” premieres on Netflix at 3:00 a.m. ET. Reality TV is getting something new. Contestants first have to earn their golden tickets, but getting inside the chocolate factory is only the beginning. Once they make it through the doors, they’ll have to tackle a series of challenges.

Yep, Wednesday definitely has the most variety this week. Viewers can choose between a comedy centered on two longtime friends or a competition series with a very chocolatey twist.

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Thursday brings two very different stories, with one centered on college life and the other focused on competitive youth baseball.

“A Different World” premieres on Netflix at 3:00 a.m. ET. This show is a reboot of the late ‘80s/ early ‘90s sitcom of the same name and follows Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon) as she starts college at the same HBCU her parents Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) attended. Now, she has to figure out who she wants to be while also trying to step out of her family’s shadow.

“Team Moms: Baseball” premieres on Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of a competitive youth baseball program, following the coaches, families, founders, and teenage players who make up the team at Legendary Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Friday, September 25, 2026

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” premieres on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET. S.W.A.T. Veteran Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore) is brought back into the field to lead a team that is anything but traditional, with inexperienced recruits making up the experimental unit.

Honestly, that sounds like a pretty chaotic setup for a new action series, especially when an experienced veteran is suddenly responsible for a group of unpredictable recruits.

Saturday, September 26, 2026 & Sunday, September 27, 2026

No new shows are premiering in the U.S. on these days.

There’s Plenty of New TV to Watch This Week

It seems like the fall TV schedule is finally hitting its stride, and this week’s premieres offer a little bit of everything. There are family dramas, surprise renovations, celebrity-led comedies, reality competitions, college stories, and another addition to the “S.W.A.T.” universe.

Let’s be real, Wednesday alone gives viewers two very different options, while the rest of the week spreads out the new releases nicely. Yep, if you’ve been waiting for the fall TV schedule to get busier, September 21-27 is another step in that direction.