Former HGTV Star Suffers Another Health ‘Episode’ Days After ER Visit

Former HGTV star Jenn Todryk opened up about suffering another health scare just days after being rushed to the hospital.

“Absolutely didn’t see this coming,” Todryk shared via her Instagram Story on September 15. “Again, the pain sucks but it’s not what scares me. The passing out component was AWFUL. It wrecks my body afterwards, it’s painful and scary. I just hate living in fear that I could drop at any moment.”

Just five days later, the renovation star opened up about how she avoided another hospital visit after her symptoms returned.

Health Scare

“Had another episode last night,” Todryk shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 20. “BUT with some of your tips, I was able to stay out of the pass-out mode. THANK YOU. HUGE WIN as that’s the worst part for me.”

She added, “I don’t have much helpful information to share yet as my dr. appt is tomorrow, but if you also have a ruptured cysts or severe stomach pain that makes you feel like you’re gonna pass out…this is what I did last night that kept me out of the pass out zone! (Also, go to the dr immediately)…”

The former “No Demo Reno” star explained that she “prepared” before bedtime after feeling her symptoms return.

She encouraged fans in similar situations to use a heating pad overnight and take Tylenol PM before bed.

Todryk also “stayed in bed flat” while watching TV and “breathing as stomach contractions hit,” and “put my legs crossed in the air and clenched my fists and legs as pain waves hit.” She made sure to clarify that she “did not wait” until she felt like she was going to pass out; she took preventative measures to ensure she did not pass out.

“So happy that I got into an appt before December. I can’t be up from 1:30-4 doing this crap. My schedule won’t allow it,” she added.

What Happened to Jenn Todryk?

Todryk first shared details of her health emergency on September 15, telling fans that she “spent the majority of the day in the ER yesterday.”

According to Todryk, she began experiencing stomach pain and felt like passing out, but chalked it up to something she ate.

“I had another episode on Sunday night — I woke up out of my sleep, recognized the feeling instantly because it was the same feeling I had previously,” she shared via her Instagram Story. “So I thought I was going to try to beat the whole passing out thing and go straight to the toilet and try to go to the restroom and see if maybe once it got out of my system, then I wouldn’t pass out.”

It wasn’t until her husband, Mike, insisted she go to the hospital that Todryk sought medical attention.

“Poor Mike was freaking out the first episode, which I would too if it was him on the floor not responding to me,” she shared.

After a series of tests, including CT scan and ultrasounds, doctors determined that an ovarian cyst ruptured.

“So it keeps filling up, and then it ruptures. I’ve never had anything like that,” she explained. “So now I have to meet with an OB and we have to see what we can do to try and minimize the cyst.”