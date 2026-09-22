Former HGTV Star Gives Hopeful Update After Health Scare Sent Her to the ER

Jenn Todryk is sharing an update after mysterious symptoms landed her in the emergency room. The HGTV star has some encouraging news as she continues searching for answers about what’s causing the episodes that prompted her to seek medical attention.

On September 21, Todryk took to her Instagram Stories to share an update following her doctor’s appointment, a week after her hospital visit.

The “No Demo Reno” star kicked off her update with a photo of her point of view while on the doctor’s exam table. “I love being a woman,” she joked.

“If you’ve been following the pass-out saga, I went to an OB-GYN this morning … and, I guess I got news? The takeaway is, I do not need cystic surgery, which is amazing,” she shared. “She, in fact, does not think the cyst is the cause.”

Todryk continued, “So that’s good to have an answer but it’s also frustrating. She thinks it’s very coincidental. Yes, I have a cyst that ruptured — that was shown in the sonogram when I went to the ER on Monday.”

“The last thing that I have to do is get another sonogram in two weeks to make sure my body is absorbing blood whenever the cyst does bleed, and that will kind of be the last check mark,” she noted.

“But I’m headed to a GI doctor … to get a camera up my butt,” she said, giving a thumbs up.

She continued, “I don’t actually know if I’m going to get a colonoscopy … it’s probably in my future. We’re going [the] GI route.”

“It’s something to focus on while I’m waiting for answers, I guess,” Todryk noted. “But I kind of am thinking maybe I’ve developed some kind of underlying stomach condition, and then when I eat certain things, like when I’m inflamed, it triggers it? I guess?”

The HGTV star shared, “But now that I’ve had two episodes in one week … that’s obviously, like a cyst does not rupture within six days apart — and they only found one. So another sonogram is coming just to make sure there’s not more than one cyst but also to check the box that my body is handling the blood correctly and it’s not inflaming other organs.”

“The scariest news was I didn’t know having Hashimoto’s, I’m more susceptible to Crohn’s,” she added. “So, I don’t know. We’re not going to freak out about it until it comes to that.”

Todryk Shares Details That Led to Her ER Visit

On September 15, Todryk took to her Instagram Stories to share the details of her visit to the hospital.

In the video, Todryk explained how she had previously experienced stomach pain and felt like passing out, attributing it to something she ate. When the symptoms happened again, her husband urged her to go to the hospital.

“Yesterday, I spent pretty much the entire day in the emergency room,” she shared. “I had another episode on Sunday night — I woke up out of my sleep, recognized the feeling instantly because it was the same feeling I had previously. So I thought I was going to try to beat the whole passing out thing and go straight to the toilet and try to go to the restroom and see if maybe once it got out of my system, then I wouldn’t pass out.”

“Well, that did not do anything,” Todryk said.

In the next slide, she shared in the text, “Poor Mike was freaking out the first episode, which I would too if it was him on the floor not responding to me.”

She had a CT scan to test for a variety of things and everything was clear. She also had a sonogram of her gall bladder and stomach — those checked out fine as well, but they discovered a cyst.

“I have a cyst on my left ovary that has ruptured,” Todryk noted. “So it keeps filling up and then it ruptures. I’ve never had anything like that.”

She explained in the text of the video, “The passing out component was AWFUL. It wrecks my body afterwards, it’s painful and scary. I just hate living in fear that I could drop at any moment.”