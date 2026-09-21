‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Event Live Recap & Spoilers – Blind Auditions, Night 1

“The Voice” Season 30 is finally here. And yep, the show is not wasting any time getting the competition started. The milestone season kicked off tonight with a special three-night Blind Auditions premiere, giving fans even more chances to see singers take the stage and hope one of the four coaches turns their chair.

Fan-favorite coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson are back, while newcomers Queen Latifah and Riley Green are getting their first shot at building their teams. Honestly, with four very different coaches fighting to find the next big singer, it seems like there could be plenty of memorable moments ahead.

As the Blind Auditions begin, this post will be updated throughout the night with which Artists perform, the songs they choose, which coaches turn their chairs, and where each ends up moving forward.

🚨 WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

What’s New on ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

There are a few major changes coming to “The Voice” this season, starting with the Blind Auditions.

Per NBC, the new “First In” gives the Coach who turns their chair first a major advantage, but they can only use it once. If an Artist receives multiple chair turns, that Coach can use the button to immediately claim the Artist for their team.

Yep, those chair turns could mean something very different this season. Each coach has a new advantage they can save for the right moment.

There will also be a new “Cut Week,” which will move the competition along much faster, NBC explained. After The Battles, each Coach will send two Artists directly to the Live Shows, while five others compete for the team’s third spot. America will then have a chance to choose one additional Artist, bringing the total number of Live Show performers to 13.

The Live Shows are also getting a major change this season, with episodes airing simultaneously on NBC and Peacock across all time zones for six weeks. Fans will be able to vote throughout the Live Shows using the regular methods, plus two new options: text messaging and comments on the official “The Voice” TikTok account.

BigCountry, 37 – Tacoma, WA

NBC BigCountry sings during “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 1: “Blind Auditions”

Song: “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

“I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Chair Turns: 3 (Adam, Queen, Riley)

3 (Adam, Queen, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Joe Henley, 19 – Grand Bay, AL

NBC Joe Henley sings during “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 1: “Blind Auditions”

Song: “Anymore” by Travis Tritt

“Anymore” by Travis Tritt Chair Turns: 2 (Kelly, Riley)

2 (Kelly, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Stay tuned…