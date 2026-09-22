‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Event Live Recap & Spoilers – Blind Auditions, Night 2

“The Voice” Season 30 is officially underway and the Blind Auditions have already given fans plenty to talk about. Yep, after kicking off the three-night premiere event last night, the coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine) are back in their chairs tonight as more singers take the stage hoping to earn a spot on one of their teams.

Honestly, it seems like the second night of the premiere could bring just as many big moments, surprising auditions, and four-chair turns. And we’ll be along for the ride as “The Voice” Season 30 competition starts to take shape; tracking every Artist, song choice, chair turn, and team reveal as it happens right here.

🚨 WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Koumba Diallo, 15 – Delano, CA

Song: “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato

“Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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Alt Bloom, 36 – Whitefish, MT

Song: “The Bones” by Maren Morris

“The Bones” by Maren Morris Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Queen)

2 (Riley, Queen) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Johnnie Kapua, 32 – Salt Lake City, UT (From New Zealand)

Song: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Chair Turns: 2 (Kelly, Queen)

2 (Kelly, Queen) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly; “First In” Activated

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Harmony McKee, 19 – Medina, TN

Song: “Gunpowder & Lead” by Miranda Lambert

“Gunpowder & Lead” by Miranda Lambert Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Riley)

2 (Adam, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Ethan Shobert, 19 – Charlotte, NC

Song: “The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan

“The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Saniah Jewel, 20 – Englewood, NJ

Song: No performance clip shown.

No performance clip shown. Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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NBC Saniah Jewel sings on “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 2 “Blind Auditions”

Lexi Stephens, 23 – Albany, NY

Song: “Die on this Hill” by Sienna Spiro

“Die on this Hill” by Sienna Spiro Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: TBA – Cliffhanger until tomorrow night’s episode.

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Where the Coaches Stand After Two Nights of Blind Auditions

After two nights of Blind Auditions, the teams are already starting to take shape. Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah each have four singers on their teams, while Adam Levine currently has two.

Yep, there’s still plenty of time for those numbers to change. Honestly, it seems like Season 30 is already giving the coaches plenty to work with, and the final night of the Blind Auditions could shake things up even more as they fight to fill out their teams.

“The Voice” Season 30 continues tomorrow night, Wednesday, September 23, at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock for the final night of the three-night premiere event. We’ll see which singers make the cut and which coaches manage to add the last pieces to their teams.

NBC Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine for “The Voice” Season 30