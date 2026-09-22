What is the Run Order for ‘DWTS’ Season 35, Week 2?

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 returns for its second week tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ (streaming next day on Hulu). In honor of “Viral Hits Night,” each of the contestants will be dancing to songs that have taken the internet by storm. Ahead of the episode, we got a preview of the show’s run order. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s performances.

1. Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

“Step Up” star Jenna Dewan and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy will kick off tonight’s performances. They will be dancing a Jive to “Animal” by KATSEYE.

Last week, Dewan scored a 19/30 for her Tango.

2. Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

“Summerhouse” star Ciara Miller returns to the ballroom tonight with her partner Brandon Armstrong. Together, they will be performing a Tango to “No Broke Boys” by Disco Lines and Tinashe.

Last week, Miller earned a 15/30 for her Foxtrot.

3. Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

HGTV host and “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and his partner Sharna Burgess will perform third tonight. He will be dancing a Salsa to “Girls” by The Kid LAROI, which became a viral hit after its feature in the Prime Video TV Show “Off Campus.”

Ahead of the dance, Cameron shared he intends to make fans of the show proud.

“Tonight, we got the Salsa to the song ‘Girls’ for all of our @offcampushq lovers our there. I will try and make [Garrett] Graham proud,” he said in an Instagram post.

4. Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

“Save the Last Dance” star Julia Stiles will perform a Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims with her partner Ezra Sosa.

Stiles honored the late Dolly Parton last week, performing a quickstep to “9 to 5.” She scored an 18/30 for her first performance.

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olson and his partner Emma Slater perform fifth tonight. They will dance a Foxtrot to “So True” by Gracie Abrams.

Last week, Olson opened the “DWTS” Premiere with a Cha Cha, scoring a 15/30 for his performance.

6. Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten

Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis returns to the ballroom tonight with her partner Alan Bersten. Together, they will be performing a Salsa to Becky G’s “Bella Ciao.”

Last week, De Laurentiis earned a 16/30 for her Tango. Despite being in the middle of the pack, De Laurentiis was placed in the bottom three for elimination during the night two premiere.

7. Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Comedian and social media star Connor Wood will perform a Tango to “12 to 12” by sombr alongside his partner Rylee Arnold.

Last week, Wood performed a Cha Cha, scoring “16/30.” His score put him in the middle of the pack. Despite this, Wood was placed in the bottom three during the live elimination.

8. Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Last week, Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and his partner Daniella Karagach wowed audiences with a Tango, scoring 20/30 and putting him toward the top of the leaderboard.

Tonight, he will return to the ballroom with a Cha Cha to FloRida’s “Low.”

9. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Tonight, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and her partner Jan Ravnik are dancing a Foxtrot to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Last week, Ali made her ballroom debut dancing a Jive, opening the premiere’s second night.

She scored a 12/30, putting her toward the bottom of the leaderboard. She was also placed in the bottom three during the night’s elimination.

10. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Olympic gold medalist figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov are taking on the tango!

Their dance will feature a live performance from Harrison of his cover of “All the Things You Said.” The rendition rose to popularity after being featured in the HBO Max series “Heated Rivalry.”

Last week, Glenn performed a Cha Cha, earning her an 18/30.

11. Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

“Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel” star Guillermo Rodriguez returns to the ballroom tonight with his partner Witney Carson. Together, they will perform a Paso Doble to Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been.”

Last week, Rodriguez performed a Cha Cha, scoring 10/30. He was the lowest scoring contestant of the week, leading him to be placed in the bottom three during the first elimination of the season.

12. Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

Musician Taylor Hanson and his partner Britt Stewart are performing a Cha Cha to “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE.

Hanson made his ballroom debut last week dancing a quickstep. He earned a 16/30 for his performance.

12. Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Glee” star Harry Shum Jr. and his partner Jenna Johnson will be performing a Viennese Waltz to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Shum Jr. was tied for the top of the leaderboard last week, scoring a 21/30 for his Cha Cha. He was also the highest scoring male contestant of the week.

14. Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

“The Traitors” and “Love Island” star Maura Higgins will close out week two performances. She will be dancing a Cha Cha with her partner Mark Ballas to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Higgins was also at the top of the leaderboard last week, scoring a 21/30 on her debut Foxtrot.