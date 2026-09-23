Christina Haack, Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Major Milestone

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa took to social media to celebrate their daughter Taylor’s milestone birthday. See the sweet and emotional messages the HGTV stars shared for her 16th birthday.

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 16th Birthday

On September 22, Haack took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of Taylor.

In her birthday message, she wrote, “How is my baby girl 1️⃣6️⃣!!??”

“Taylor you make me so proud every single day,” she continued. “You work hard at everything you do, without being asked to. Straight As and excelling at soccer. You try hard and you just get it. You are kind, smart, sweet, determined, an old soul and drop dead gorgeous.”

“You changed my life in all the best ways,” the HGTV star added. “I’ll ALWAYS be here for you, I’ll always have your back and you’ll always be my baby. 🤍🩷I LOVE YOU ☀️ 🌙 ✨”

Fans flooded the comments section to share birthday well wishes, with many remembering when Taylor was a little girl.

“Wow! Having watched the entire ‘Flip or Flop’ series, we literally watched her grow up in front of the camera,” one fan wrote. “She’s such a beautiful young lady and looks like your twin. Happy birthday Taylor!”

Another fan commented, “Happy sweet 16!!! She was such a cherub as a child and now she is a beautiful young lady. She really got the best of both of you!”

“Such a beautiful mix of mom and dad! Happy sweet 16 to your baby,” one fan noted.

Another follower shared, “Happy birthday. She looks so much like you. She’s your mini-me.”

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Wish Taylor Happy Birthday

Tarek also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for his daughter.

He wrote in the caption: “My little Tay Tay … 16??!! This one got me.😭”

“I keep watching this and seeing every version of you at once❤️,” the HGTV star continued. “The little girl laughing while I kissed her cheek, the beach days in Newport, the birthday dresses, the family dinners, all those hugs … and then the incredible young woman standing beside me now. I’m just so in love with you!!!”

He shared, “The day you made me a dad, my life changed forever. Somehow, 16 years passed in a blink, I almost can’t believe it’s real. Part of me wishes I could go back and hold on to every one of those moments a little longer! But I am just so proud of the strong, smart, kind, beautiful person you are! And [I’m] so excited to see where life takes us next.”

“As your world gets bigger, never make yourself smaller for it,” Tarek advised. “Keep your voice. Keep your kindness. Know your worth. And never forget … wherever life takes you, your dad will always be standing beside you.”

“You’ll always be my little girl. And after 16 years, one thing is still true:) every part of life is better with you in it,” he added. “Happy 16th birthday, Taylor. I love you more than words will ever be able to say. ❤️❤️❤️”

Heather Rae shared photos and a touching message to mark the milestone birthday.

“How are you already 16?! I still remember the dance you made for me when I first met you,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Time is moving so fast and I feel so grateful to get to watch you grow into such a beautiful young woman. You continue to amaze me. Love you so much Tay, Happy birthday beautiful girl. 💕”