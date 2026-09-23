Jackson Olson Answers ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans’ Question About His Teeth

Jackson Olson had a fittingly banana-themed dance in week one of “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35. However, fans were noticing more than his dance skills. The 28-year-old Savannah Bananas baseball player received questions about his pearly whites, and he answered them.

Jackson Olson of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Got Veneers After a Broken Jaw

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Viewers wondered if Olson’s teeth were real, and he told a story about an old injury on TikTok. “No, they’re not real. They’re veneers. All of them,” he revealed.

He was hit by a 90 miles-an-hour baseball in the face three years ago. That unsurprisingly broke his jaw.

“And even though it was one of the worst pains I’ve ever felt, I had one important question for my athletic trainer: ‘are my teeth fine though?'” he said. He went to the hospital and found out the answer was no.

He had surgery and returned to the field three weeks later with a helmet to protect his mouth. A cosmetic dentist reached out to him on social media, and he got an x-ray.

“After getting surgery, my teeth were at risk of dying,” the athlete said. “Everything in my mouth had shifted and I had gaps everywhere because of the impact.”

He ended the video with a message about staying positive when life gives you curveballs. That’s a good mindset to have while competing in the dance competition.

Jackson Olson’s Song Was Changed Hours Before Week 2’s Episode

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The show must go on in the ballroom too. Olson and Emma Slater will dance the Foxtrot for week 2. They posted on Instagram on Sept. 20 that their song was “So True” by Gracie Abrams. Savannah Bananas is a baseball team that also breaks out in dance for their walk-ups. Slater recorded Olson lip-syncing to “That’s My Life” by Gracie Abrams in the team’s locker room on the same day.

But the couple revealed on TikTok that their song changed. Olson posted a video leaving his trailer in a grey robe. Slater also looked panicked at her trailer. He lipsyncing to Michael Scott (Steve Carell) saying “it’s happening” on “The Office.”

He wrote over the video, “POV: Taylor announced a new song 30 minutes ago and you’re already preparing a performance.” Last-minute changes happen before the live show like in week 1.

Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins chose “Black Velvet” for their song, which came with the Foxtrot. A singer became unavailable, and Ballas’ wife, BC Jean, performed it instead. The original singer performed in the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent.”

You would never know the couple had a change in their routine. They were one of the best performances of the night.