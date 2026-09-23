Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 2 ‘Viral Hits Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

Only 14 celebrity contestants remain on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 after a shocking double elimination during the series’ two-night premiere. Week 2 airs tonight, Tuesday, September 22, with the theme “Viral Hits Night.” For a full list of theme nights leading up to the finale, fans can click here.

The celeb contestants and their pro partners are ready to take on some of today’s biggest viral hit songs on tonight’s episode, with several couples already teasing fans on social media about what they can expect when they hit the ballroom floor.

Viewers will want to remember that voting takes place during the live episode and closes shortly after the final performance. Fans can cast their votes both online and via text, with the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes combined to determine which couple will be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

September 22 Live Recap: Week 2

Viewers will see all 14 contestants and their pro partners take the ballroom floor tonight. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite celeb while the live show is airing! One couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode.

Before each celeb contestant receives feedback from the judges, host Alfonso Ribeiro shared that the last judge to comment must do so with one word.

Here’s who is taking the floor first:

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “Animal” by KATSEYE

Type of Dance: Jive

Judges’ Feedback: Bruno shared that Dewan “did not miss a beat” and Carrie Ann believed the actress was “utilizing her partner,” while Derek shared that in one word-ish it was “fast, fierce and fantastic.”

Carrie: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Song: “No Broke Boys” by Disco Lines & Tinashe

Type of Dance: Tango

Judges’ Feedback: Carrie Ann shared that she was “proud” of Miller and telling the other contestants to “watch out.” Derek added that he saw consistency in Miller but told her to watch her frame. In one word, Bruno called it “beautiful.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 6

Final Score: 18/30

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Song: “Girls” by The Kid LAROI.

Type of Dance: Salsa

Judges’ Feedback: Derek felt that the dance felt more like a “cabaret” than a salsa. Bruno felt the same; there wasn’t enough salsa. Carrie Ann shared in one word: “agreed.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 5

Bruno: 5

Final Score: 16/30

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Song: “The Door” by Teddy Swims

Type of Dance: Tango

Judges’ Feedback: Bruno noticed that Stiles made some missteps in her routine, but enjoyed the performance nonetheless. Carrie Ann agreed, sharing that she “appreciated” that the actress went for it. Derek called it a “good performance.”

Carrie: 5

Derek: 6

Bruno: 5

Final Score: 16/30

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Song: “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Judges’ Feedback: Carrie Ann shared that she saw “improvement” since Week 1, calling it more “relaxed” and “solid.” Derek was “really impressed” by Olson’s frame. Bruno’s one word: “charmed.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 6

Final Score: 18/30

Giada de Laurentiis & Alan Bersten

Song: “Bella Ciao” by Becky G

Type of Dance: Salsa

Judges’ Feedback: Derek noticed the missteps and wanted more “power” out of the celeb chef. Bruno shared that she gave the audience “salsa without spice.” Carrie Ann’s one word: “shaky.”

Carrie: 4

Derek: 4

Bruno: 4

Final Score: 12/30

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Song: “12 to 12” by Sombr

Type of Dance: Tango

Judges’ Feedback: Bruno noticed a lot of mistakes by Wood, but said there were good moments. Carrie Ann agreed, but believed the choreography was “fantastic.”

Carrie: 5

Derek: 5

Bruno: 5

Final Score: 15/30

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagrach

Song: “Low” by Flo Rida

Type of Dance: Cha cha

Judges’ Feedback: Carrie Ann “loved” the performance; Derek shared he was “absolutely blown away” and called it “impressive.” Bruno’s one word: “fabulous.”

Carrie: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30 (Tied for 1st place on the leaderboard).

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Song: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Judges’ Feedback: Derek called it “breathtaking” and “ethereal,” Bruno said that it was “gentle” and had a “nice flow.” Carrie Ann called it “touching.”

Carrie: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 6

Final Score: 18/30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “All the Things She Said” by Harrison

Type of Dance: Tango

Judges’ Feedback: Bruno said it was “the best tango of the night.” Carrie Ann called it “phenomenal” and “wanted more.”

Carrie: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30 (Tied at the leaderboard!)

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Song: “Where Have You Been” by Rihanna

Type of Dance: Paso Doble