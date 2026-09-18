DWTS Season 35 Teases Upcoming Theme Nights

After months of getting fans excited about season 35, “Dancing With the Stars” is back on ABC.

The new season premiered this week and fans immediately fell in love with several of the performances. Now that week one has concluded, the competitors are hard at work in the rehearsal room preparing for week two.

Ahead of next week’s new episode, podcast host Andy Richter is teasing the full list of theme nights that fans can expect.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Has Plenty of Fun in Store

DWTS season 34 alum Andy Richter is excited to host the “Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast” this year. In a recent episode, he shared this season’s themed nights.

Week 2 will be “Viral Hits” night and will feature some of the most iconic sounds on social media right now. The full set list for next Tuesday night’s episode has been released.

For week 3, fans can expect to see the top 13 contestants perform on “Yacht Rock” night.

Week 4 pays tribute to the pop singer, Mariah Carey. The top 12 will dance to her greatest hits.

Week 5 doesn’t have an official theme yet. However, many fans have begged for a Dolly Parton night in the wake of her passing. It’s possible DWTS producers may follow through with fans’ wishes.

During week 6, the remaining contestants will have their highly anticipated “Dedication Night.” Each performer will have the chance to dedicate their performance to someone special who has touched their lives.

In honor of Halloween, week 7 will be “Horror Movie Night.” The contestants will pay homage to their favorite horror films in spooky-themed routines.

Week 8 marks the return of the beloved “Disney Night.” This theme takes place much later in the competition than in previous years, meaning fewer couples will get to participate. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see the fun routines in store.

When week 9 arrives, the remaining couples will have a “Grammy Night” in honor of award-winning artists.

Week 10 marks the semi-finals, with the top four or five couples headed to the finale.

The season finale will arrive during week 11. Traditionally, the top four couples will compete for the Mirrorball trophy and have their iconic freestyle dances. However, the past few seasons have featured a top five instead. Time will tell how the season 35 finale plays out.

The Two Newest Pros Say Goodbye For Now

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans expressed excitement over two new pros this year, former troupe member Hailey Bills and “The Next Pro” winner Adele Zaikman. Sadly both women were eliminated during the two-night premiere double elimination.

Even though their time in the competition is over, fans can still catch Hailey and Adele participating in group numbers. More than likely, they’ll play a role in the season finale freestyles too. Hopefully, producers will offer them roles next year.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 puts out new episodes at 8 p.m. each Tuesday night on ABC>