Where Do DWTS Pro Rylee Arnold & Harry Jowsey Stand Today?

After competing on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” as a child, Rylee Arnold knew she wanted to become a full-time pro on DWTS when she reached adulthood.

Her dreams came true on DWTS season 32 when she partnered with “Too Hot to Handle” star, Harry Jowsey.

At the time, Harry and Rylee seemed to have formed a fast friendship. Many viewers even thought they might make a cute couple, despite the eight-year age gap. However, things significantly changed after the season ended.

In a new interview, Rylee Arnold shares where she stands with the reality star today.

Rylee Arnold Dives Into Former DWTS Partnerships

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Beloved “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold recently appeared on “Search Bar” by It Girl to answer some of the most commonly searched questions about her. Of course, fans wanted to know about her friendships with previous dance partners.

While she had positive things to say about Stephen Nederoscik and Scott Hoying, her responses regarding Harry Jowsey were less than enthusiastic.

During the segment, Rylee was asked when she last spoke with Harry Jowsey. During their season, fans thought they had built a strong friendship. Apparently, that quickly fizzled out.

“Um, I think it was a long time ago. But obviously not important enough to remember,” the dancer laughed.

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She kept her answers brief, but incredibly pointed. Next, Rylee addressed the rumors that she was dating Harry Jowsey during their season and how much fans wanted to see them in a relationship.

“I thought it was really weird,” she shared, making a face.

Lastly, Rylee was asked what she thought of Harry’s latest Netflix reality series, “Let’s Marry Harry.“

“It was a train wreck,” the dancer admitted before erupting into a fit of giggles.

The Professional Dancer Addresses the AJ Pritchard Drama

During the “Search Bar” segment, Rylee Arnold also addressed her alleged feud with “The Next Pro” contestant, AJ Pritchard. The pair didn’t quite see eye to eye while filming together, which resulted in very negative online comments from AJ’s fiancée, Zara Zoffany.

However, the 21-year-old chose to take the high road. She finally broke her silence with a classy response.

“Honestly, comments like that, I feel like I’ve gotten used to getting sometimes and it is really hard to see something like that,” Rylee confessed.

“But at the same time, I’ve grown so much respect for my fans and people that love and support me,” the dancer continued. “It’s been so nice to see the people that have backed me up and I honestly just wish everyone the best. I understand backing up your loved ones and I totally get that so I just hope all is well and all is good.”

Fans can catch Rylee Arnold and her season 35 partner, Connor Wood, when DWTS returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Next week’s theme is “Viral Night” and the top 14 will compete to songs dominating the social media landscape right now. Connor and Rylee will dance the Tango to “12 to 12” by Sombr. They’ll need fans’ votes to keep them moving forward in the competition.