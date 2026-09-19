Carson Rowland Reacts To ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cancellation After His Unexpected Exit

“Sweet Magnolias” has officially come to the end of the road after five seasons on Netflix. The streamer has decided not to move forward with a sixth season of the popular romantic drama.

The cancellation has now prompted a reaction from one former cast member whose future on the show had remained an open question. After sitting out the latest season, Carson Rowland has said goodbye to the series that made him a familiar face to Netflix viewers.

His reaction also closes the door on a potential return that the show’s creative team had previously refused to rule out. Rowland played Tyler “Ty” Townsend for the show’s first four seasons before unexpectedly stepping away.

Carson Rowland Reacts After Netflix Ends ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Carson Rowland attends an exclusive screening of HBOMax’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15, 2022, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rowland responded to the news of the show’s cancellation via his Instagram Stories. Sharing a post announcing that “Sweet Magnolias” would not return, the actor described the development as the “End of an era.”

It was a short farewell, but one that carried some weight considering Rowland’s history with the show. He had been part of the romantic drama since its first season, playing Maddie’s eldest son. The role gradually made him a major part of Annie Sullivan’s storyline.

The official “Sweet Magnolias” Instagram account also confirmed the news with a farewell message to fans. “All grand adventures must eventually end. And here, dear friends, is where ours does,” the message read. They also declared that the series is now “complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix.”

The writers also thanked the people who helped bring Serenity to life, and the viewers who followed the characters through five seasons. This cancellation comes three months after season 5 premiered in June.

Carson Rowland’s Possible Return Had Been Left Open

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 7: Carson Rowland attends the Los Angeles Tastemaker Event For Max Original Series’ “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Rowland’s farewell carries extra weight because his future on the show had remained uncertain. Before Season 5 premiered, showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson confirmed that Rowland made the decision to sit out the season.

Instead of abruptly forgetting about his character “Ty,” however, the writers incorporated his absence into the story. They made the character pursue his music career away from Serenity. The decision had major consequences for his relationship with Annie, played by Anneliese Judge. After Ty repeatedly remained away during important moments in her life, Annie eventually ended their relationship.

Despite the breakup, Anderson deliberately avoided declaring Ty’s story finished. Speaking with Us Weekly back in May regarding Ty’s possible return, she said, “I’m a big believer in open doors.”

Still, the actor has already started moving to other projects. He has landed roles in Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty” and NBC’s upcoming “The Rockford Files.”

Netflix Is Moving On With Another ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Team-Up

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While “Sweet Magnolias” is over, Netflix isn’t completely leaving its creative team behind. The streamer has ordered “Ladies of the House,” a new drama from Anderson. JoAnna Garcia Swisher is also involved through her Rolling Clover production company.

The series is based on Lauren Edmondson’s novel of the same name. It follows a widow and her two adult daughters after the unexpected death of the owner of their family winery. They must deal with their strained relationships while trying to keep the business and their family together.

Anderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Garcia Swisher and Kate Gordon will executive produce through Rolling Clover. Black Label Media is also attached to the project.

The decision also appears to have had a direct connection to the fate of “Sweet Magnolias.” Deadline reported that Netflix ultimately had to choose between ordering a sixth and final season or moving Anderson and Garcia Swisher onto “Ladies of the House.” The streamer ultimately chose the new series.