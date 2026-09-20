JoAnna Garcia Swisher Speaks Out on ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cancellation ‘So Much More Than a Job’

It’s the end of the road for beloved Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias.” News broke the other day that the show had been cancelled after five seasons. Now JoAnna Garcia Swisher has spoken out about saying goodbye to Serenity and the show that helped her through one of the darkest times in her life.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Emotional Reaction to ‘Sweed Magnolias’ Ending After Five Seasons

Taking to Instagram, Swisher didn’t hold back, sharing her feelings on the cancellation of “Sweet Magnolias.” The “Reba” alum shared a video of life on set and behind-the-scenes moments from Serenity. Swisher was featured alongside several of her co-stars, including Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Caroline Lagerfelt, among others, in the footage.

“Thank you for 5 beautiful seasons! Pour it out!” was written at the end of the video. It was set to the song, “I’ll Be Here” by Colbie Caillat and Sheryl Crow.

Swisher kicked off her caption writing, “How do you say goodbye to something that became so much more than a job? Seven years. Five seasons. A million tiny moments that somehow became a whole life.”

Then the actress got brutally honest about how “Sweet Magnolias” came into her life when she needed it most. It was a time when Swisher was dealing with the loss of both of her parents, and Serenity helped heal her.

“Sweet Magnolias came into my world during a chapter that held some of my deepest loss and, somehow, some of my greatest joy. I lost both of my parents during those early seasons, and in a time when I wasn’t always sure how to keep moving forward, Serenity gave me somewhere to go. These people gave me somewhere to belong,” she expressed.

The caption went on to read, “They made me laugh when I was sure I had forgotten how. They let me be sad when I needed to be. They showed up. Again and again and again. And maybe that’s what I will carry with me most.”

“Sweet Magnolias” was a show about showing up for people, especially loved ones. It was about friends who are family, and life turning out differently than planned, but making something amazing anyway.

“Somewhere along the way, while we were telling those stories, we started living them too. To every single person who made this show, and every single person who watched it, loved it, shared it, and found a little piece of themselves in Serenity…thank you. You will never fully know what you gave me. Five seasons. Seven years. One really, really beautiful chapter of my life. I’m not quite sure I’m ready to close it. But I am so incredibly grateful I got to live it,” Swisher ended her touching message.

One Door Closes Another One Opens for JoAnna Garcia Swisher

While she is saying goodbye to Maddie Townsend and Serenity, Swisher already has a new chapter beginning. Swisher has teamed up with “Sweet Magnolias” creator Sheryl J. Anderson for a new Netflix series.

“Ladies of the House” will feature Anderson as the showrunner, while Swisher will serve as an executive producer and may also star. The series is loosely based on the novel by Lauren Edmonson.

The new show follows a widow and her two daughters as they navigate their issues with each other and work to run the family winery after an unexpected tragedy. They also navigate their own personal lives and romantic relationships.

“I am beyond excited to continue to tell meaningful, female-driven stories alongside the incredible Sheryl J. Anderson, and to bring this to life through our production company Rolling Clover and with our wonderful partners at Black Label,” Swisher shared with Variety.