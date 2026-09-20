Start the Week Off Right With 4 Heartwarming Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 21

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 21. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Season for Love’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Season for Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Season for Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s been years since high school sweethearts Tyler and Corey saw each other and now they’re back in Red Rock, Texas, competing in the Annual BBQ Cook-off. She just lost her job as a sous chef in San Francisco and he’s flying in from New York to be the festival’s celebrity chef. Definitely coming from different places in their lives, they still feel the same about being back home and cooking great BBQ. But even with three bestselling cookbooks, his own product line, three restaurants and his own TV cooking show in the works, Corey is reluctant to get back to all the big city hoopla. And even though Tyler has just been offered the position of head chef at a new Bay Area restaurant, she’s not ready to leave her hometown. It could just be the heat of the cooking competition, but sparks have definitely been flying between these two. In fact, right up until the final moment of the cook-off, no one knows who will claim victory…and it might just be the people of this All-American town who will come out the winners.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas.

“Season for Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 25, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Valentine Ever After’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Valentine Ever After” below:

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The official synopsis for “Valentine Ever After” (per the Hallmark Channel): Big city girls Julia (Autumn Reeser) and Sydney take a trip to a dude ranch in Wyoming for a fun weekend getaway. But when a brawl ensues in the local bar one night, the girls are sentenced to perform community service for disorderly conduct and are forced to stay in town. In addition to doing odds and ends around town, the girls discover a charitable cause that just might change their lives.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Eric Johnson.

“Valentine Ever After” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 13, 2016 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘Love on the Menu’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love on the Menu” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love on the Menu” (per the Hallmark Channel): A chef makes a deal with a frozen food executive in order to save his restaurant.

Starring Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith, Barbara Niven.

“Love on the Menu” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 23, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘A Country Wedding’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Country Wedding” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Country Wedding” (per the Hallmark Channel): A famous country singer set to marry a glamorous Hollywood actress returns to his small town roots. When he crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart – and finally feels inspired to write songs again – he reevaluates his life, his values and his opinion of true love. As his wedding day approaches, he must decide if he has chosen the right woman to be his wife.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe.

“A Country Wedding” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2015 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual June Weddings programming event.