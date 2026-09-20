Apple TV Will Finally Release Jessica Chastain Thriller, More Than a Year After Controversial Postponement

Back in September 2025, Apple TV was about to launch a new TV series.

Titled “The Savant,” the high-profile thriller focused on Jodi Goodwin — played by Oscar winner Jessica Chastain — who worked undercover on the dark web to infiltrate terrorist hate groups.

“Jessica Chastain stars as a top-secret undercover investigator known as the Savant, who infiltrates online hate groups to take down the most violent extremists in the United States,” reads the series logline.

‘The Savant’ Was Pulled

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Three days before the series was set to debut, right-wing political figure Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Because “The Savant” featured snipers and other triggering images, the streamer decided to pull the series, announcing its indefinite postponement.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” a spokesperson for Apple TV said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Jessica Chastain Was Not Onboard

The day after that announcement, Chastain issued her own statement — which was at odds with Apple’s.

Taking to Instagram, Chastain — who also serves as an executive producer on “The Savant” — declared that she was not onboard with the streamer’s decision to shelve the series.

“I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team,” she began in her lengthy post.

“That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’ In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country,” she continued.

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. ‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon,” she concluded. “Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.”

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Since then, there’s been radio silence about whether “The Savant” will ever see the light of day — including skepticism that Apple TV might just shelve the completed series entirely.

However, that “future date” has finally been revealed, with Deadline reporting that “The Savant” will finally premiere sometime in spring 2027 — a year-and-a-half after its abrupt postponement.

That time frame, the outlet explained, would make the series eligible for Emmy consideration.

Jessica Chastain Promised a Premiere

Among those who worried “The Savant” would never be seen was its star.

However, in an interview earlier this year, Chastain revealed she could now say for certainty that the series would eventually be released.

“Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it,” Chastain told told Variety in April 2026.

At that time, she predicted “The Savant” would come out in July of that year.



