Carrot Top’s Rep Shares Encouraging Health Update as Comedian’s Shows Remain Cancelled

Carrot Top is showing encouraging signs of improvement while he remains hospitalized in Las Vegas.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is awake and breathing without assistance, his representative confirmed to TMZ and Page Six. Thompson remains under medical supervision and has been surrounded by family and others close to him during his recovery.

“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” representative Jami Schlicher told Page Six.

The update comes after Thompson was hospitalized Friday following a reported suicide attempt.

Carrot Top Is Joking With Medical Staff & Reading Fans’ Messages

Schlicher said Thompson’s sense of humor has also started to return as his condition improves.

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” she said.

Thompson has also been reading messages sent by fans since news of his hospitalization became public. According to his representative, some fans have shared personal stories about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods.

“Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery,” Schlicher said. “Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected.”

Thompson has been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for decades. His prop-comedy residency at the Luxor has been running since 2005.

His Friday, Saturday and Monday performances were canceled following his hospitalization. No timeline has been announced for his return to the stage.

Carrot Top’s Hospitalization Came Amid a Legal Dispute

Thompson was also involved in a legal dispute in the weeks before his hospitalization.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Thompson’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused musician Brian Evans, a former opening performer for Thompson’s Las Vegas show, of demanding $500,000 while discussing the possible public filing of a sexually explicit recording involving the comedian.

Evans disputed the characterization of his communication as a threat in an email included in the filing.

“It is not a threat,” Evans wrote. “I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything.”