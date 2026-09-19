Beloved Comedian Carrot Top Hospitalized & Fans Send Prayers

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, was hospitalized on Friday, September 18, TMZ reports. The beloved comedian was rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas after he reportedly attempted suicide, the outlet reports.

Carrot Top’s Rep Releases Statement

Carrot Top’s most recent show at the Luxor was canceled on Friday night, and his representative, Jami Schlicher, released a statement about his condition. “Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” TMZ reports. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Fans have flooded Carrot Top’s Instagram with well-wishes to show him love and support during this time. In one of his recent posts on the platform, comments include, “You are loved more than you know Scott,” “Fight the fight! We love you man,” and “We love you brother.” Fans have also sent prayers for the comedian and expressed concern for his well-being.

Carrot Top became a comedian in 1989. In a 2005 interview with Deseret News, he shared how he first began and what he learned from his dad. “I don’t really have anyone in my family who inspired me to do what I’m doing. My dad was a funny man, and I learned some things from him,” he said. “My brother became a fighter pilot, and I wanted to go into engineering. But I ended up going to a nightclub and did an open-mic night. People liked what I did, and the next thing I knew, I was going back every month.”

Carrot Top’s Career & Success in Las Vegas

In a 2020 interview with Las Vegas Magazine, Carrot Top discussed his career and his long-running residency at Luxor. “Looking back on it, when I started out in Vegas maybe 25 years ago, I definitely didn’t imagine I’d have this kind of staying power,” he said. “Vegas crowds are a different kind of audience from what I was used to on the road, where people would come specifically to see me. Starting in Vegas, I was the sideshow in a sense. If you couldn’t get into Cirque (du Soleil), maybe you’d go see Carrot Top. And then I slowly became more comfortable with how to work a Vegas audience, which is people from all over the country and all over the world, really. It’s taken years to get it down.”

In his interview, the comedian also discussed his show process and how it was incredibly fast, a decision he feels was necessary. “Audiences in general have evolved, and attention spans have changed dramatically since I first started doing this,” he said. “People can’t be off their cell phones for more than an hour without losing their minds. But when I go back and look at my older shows, my pacing was so slow, and I think it’s because working in Vegas so much has kept it going. It has been speeding up the process more than ever.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.