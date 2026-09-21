‘Heartbroken’ Brooklyn Beckham Leads Tributes for Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20. His death was reported by TMZ, and the outlet revealed that he died at a rehab facility. He was 27.

Brooklyn Beckham Pays Tribute to Presley Gerber

Presley’s death has been met with shock and overwhelming sadness. His family, including his younger sister, Kaia Gerber, has not released statements other than to ask for privacy during this heartbreaking time. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a short statement reads, TMZ reports.

However, social media has been flooded with reactions from fans, celebrities, and friends. Among those who have paid tribute to Presley is David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, to post a photo of himself and Presley smiling for the camera. The text reads, “I am so heartbroken. Presley you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much x we love you.”

Getty Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber in 2017

Brooklyn is not the only celebrity to share a tribute. Paris Hilton also posted on her Instagram Stories, reflecting on who Presley was and what he meant to her. “I’m completely heartbroken. I still can’t believe this is real,” she began. “I cared about you so much and I’m going to miss you more than words can say. I’ll always cherish the memories we shared – the laughs, the conversations and just being around you.”

She added, “You had such a gentle heart, and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.”

Getty Presley Gerber, Connor Treacy, Will Peltz, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Cameron Palatas, and Jeremy Clerc in 2022

Presley’s last Instagram post on August 6 has been flooded with condolences. Reactions include one from Brody Jenner, who commented, “love you brother.” Other reactions include, “Heartbroken. Praying you are at peace. You didn’t deserve this fate. Sending love and light. I’m so sorry the world failed you,” and “Omg Presley. No words, such a kind soul. Rest easy, sending so much love.”

Remembering Presley Gerber

Presley was a model who got his big break with luxury brand Moschino at 16. He also worked alongside his family, including his mom, in a Pepsi Super Bowl advert. “We literally drove from our house to work together, then drove home together. But we’re a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends,” he said in a 2018 interview with People. “It was so fun, and easy.”

The entire family appeared in Vuori’s 2025 campaign. In an interview with People, Crawford reflected on their collaboration. “It was amazing,” she said. “I mean, obviously, we’ve done family pictures before, but being on a real shoot. I think my husband and I just had … First of all, we got to spend a day with our kids, which we love. But it was extra special.”