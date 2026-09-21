‘Three’s Company’ Star Joyce DeWitt, 77, Turns Heads in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Decades after captivating television audiences as the smart, practical Janet Wood on “Three’s Company,” Joyce DeWitt is making waves with a glamorous return to the spotlight.

The 77-year-old sitcom icon recently stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles, instantly turning heads and delighting longtime fans of the classic 1970s series. While attending a special charity gala honoring her late co-star John Ritter, DeWitt proved that her signature charm and effortlessly stylish look haven’t faded a bit.

Joyce DeWitt Celebrated Beloved Co-Star John Ritter

Getty Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health

Seeing Joyce DeWitt back on the red carpet brought back an instant wave of nostalgia for fans who spent years watching “Three’s Company.” DeWitt’s Janet, Chrissy (Suzanne Somers), and Jack (John Ritter) as they navigated their hilarious daily adventures.

DeWitt and Ritter shared a famously close bond both on and off the set during the show’s eight-season run from 1977 to 1984. Her presence at a benefit honoring her late friend served as a moving tribute to that enduring relationship.

According to Hello!, DeWitt attended the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart LA gala. The event supported research, education, and families affected by aortic dissection.

When John passed away at 54 in September 2003, his widow, Amy Yasbeck, turned her grief into purpose by launching the foundation in his memory. The organization’s latest event took place 23 years since his passing.

The former Hallmark star donned a stunning butter-yellow outfit with a colorful necklace for the event. Her hair, now white, was styled similarly to her days as a ’70s superstar.

Joyce DeWitt Remains a Television Legend

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While Joyce DeWitt will always be loved for her iconic portrayal of Janet Wood on ABC’s “Three’s Company” (1977–1984), her career spans far beyond the walls of the sitcom’s famous Santa Monica apartment. A classically trained theater performer who started on stage at age 13, DeWitt held a Master of Fine Arts from UCLA before landing her big television break.

During the height of Three’s Company, DeWitt made memorable guest appearances on hit television series of the era, including “The Love Boat,” “Supertrain,” and the spin-off “The Ropers.” She then took a hiatus from Hollywood.

DeWitt made her return to acting in live theater. Over the subsequent decades, she headlined numerous stage productions across North America, starring in classics like “Noises Off,” “Chapter Two,” “Sweet Charity,” “Olympus on My Mind,” and “Nunsense.”

She also hosted and co-produced the 2003 television special “Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Three’s Company.” In more recent years, she has appeared in independent feature films such as “Failing Better Now” (2009), “Snapshot” (2014), and the 2022 romantic comedy “Ask Me to Dance.”

While Joyce DeWitt may prefer a quieter life away from the Hollywood buzz these days, her glowing turnout proved she still knows how to command a room. Honoring her late friend while celebrating a sitcom classic, the 77-year-old icon delivered a timeless reminder of why viewers first fell in love with her nearly 50 years ago.