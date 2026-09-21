Soap hunk Eric Martsolf has given “Days of Our Lives” fans something to think about. The actor has previewed a major storyline coming up this fall that will rock the good people of Salem to its core.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf Previews Mystery That ‘Rocks’ Salem

Martsolf, who plays Brady on the hit Peacock soap, opened up about what “Days of Our Lives” fans can expect this fall in Salem in an interview with The Soap Scene.

“We actually have a big storyline coming up that actually affects the whole town,” he spilled to the outlet. Martsolf explained it’s a major crisis that has Brady and Steve (Stephen Nichols) on the case and looking for answers as the mystery unfolds.

Martsolf added of his alter ego, “He’s on full Scooby-Doo mode.” Brady joining Steve at Black Patch means he is following the same career path as his late father, John (Drake Hogestyn).

“I think it’s a no-brainer that Brady falls into his father’s footsteps in this arena,” the actor expressed with a shout-out to his beloved former co-star Hogestyn, who died of pancreatic cancer nearly two years ago.

Although Martsolf didn’t give specifics, fans know that Dominic Marino has been one hot topic on “Days of Our Lives” lately, so the mystery could have to do with the new character.

The soap star also said that Nichols has been just as excited about the mystery storyline as Martsolf has. It’s a bit of a change for the two of them to be working so closely together, but they are both loving the new dynamic.

Martsolf hinted that the mystery also gives Brady and Steve a much bigger problem than either of them expected when it began to unravel, and that it will last for months to come.

Eric Martsolf Talks Brady’s Love Life

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While the upcoming mystery is certainly one to watch on the hit Peacock soap, Martsolf teased that’s not the only thing shaking up Salem this fall. Brady’s love life, for one, is yet again not great.

Despite Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) moving in with him, her feelings for her ex-husband, Xander (Paul Telfer), continue to strain their relationship. “There’s a little bit of rebounding going on,” Martsolf teased about the future of Sarah and Brady.

It’s not lost on Martsolf that, in the nearly 18 years he has been playing Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” his alter ego can’t seem to find his person. Martsolf shared that Brady’s still looking for his Marlena (Deidre Hall), referring to the epic soap supercouple of John and Marlena, aka Jarlena.

Based on what’s coming for Sarah and Brady, the actor hinted that Sarah isn’t that person, which is not a surprise. Xander and Sarah are a popular couple. Many fans feel like Xarah is endgame.

“Days of Our Lives” co-head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford teased a lot of twists and turns in Salem this fall to TV Insider. They also hinted at the same thing as Martsolf regarding the future of Brady and Sarah.

“When Sarah faces attacks personally and professionally, Xander and Brady work together to help and protect her. Sarah’s new love for Brady is challenged by her lingering love for Xander. Xander risks everything for Sarah,” they spilled.