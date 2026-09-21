Tiffany Mitchell Reveals What ‘Survivor 51’ Contestant Eric Was Like Before the Season

“Big Brother” alum Tiffany Mitchell had an interesting connection to one of the new “Survivor 51” contestants before the season even began.

Mitchell joined fellow “Big Brother 23” alum Derek Frazier and “Amazing Race” winner Claire Rehfuss on Heavy Crown Network’s “Royal Tea” podcast. Together, they assessed the new “Survivor” cast ahead of the premiere.

When the panel reached Eric, a 34-year-old mental health counselor from Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Mitchell revealed that she had previously spoken to him through mutual connections.

The conversation gave Mitchell a small glimpse into Eric’s personality. However, she admitted he gave away virtually nothing about his experience on the show.

Tiffany Mitchell Says Eric Was ‘Very Tight-Lipped’

According to the cast assessment, Eric described himself as empathetic, animated and charismatic.

His background also includes Muay Thai training and competitive swimming. In addition, he considers emotional intelligence and his ability to read people among his strengths.

Those qualities caught the panel’s attention as they considered how his professional experience could translate into the social strategy required on “Survivor.”

Mitchell then revealed that she had actually FaceTimed with Eric because he knows some people she knows.

“He did not give anything,” Mitchell said.

She explained that she could not determine from their conversation how Eric performed during the season.

“I couldn’t tell if he went early, mid, late, won, I don’t know,” Mitchell said.

For Mitchell, however, his ability to keep the details private left a positive impression.

“He’s very tight-lipped, very confidential, easy to talk to, funny, can take a joke, like a very great personality,” she said.

CBS “The Cookout” Alliance from “Big Brother” 23 appear on “Entertainment Tonight”: (L-R) Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Tiffany Mitchell

‘Royalty’ Panel Weighs Eric’s ‘Survivor 51’ Potential

Mitchell said her interaction made her interested in seeing how Eric approaches the competition. She also made clear that she has no inside information about his placement.

Rehfuss and Frazier were similarly intrigued by his emphasis on emotional intelligence.

The panel discussed how reading other contestants and understanding their emotions could become an asset in a game built around relationships, trust and shifting alliances.

Eric’s background as a mental health counselor could also give him an interesting perspective when navigating different personalities.

The hosts additionally discovered while recording that Eric is married and noted that his social media prominently features his wife. They also learned that he is a cat owner.

Rehfuss questioned whether Eric’s combination of charisma and likability could eventually make other players view him as a threat. This could happen particularly if he establishes himself as a dependable ally.

Mitchell, meanwhile, came away from her limited interaction impressed by how little Eric revealed.

Based on their conversation, she said she could envision him making a deep run. However, she emphasized that she genuinely had no idea how his “Survivor 51” experience turned out.

With the new season beginning, viewers will finally get to see whether the qualities Mitchell noticed before the premiere translate into Eric’s game on the island.