Taylor Frankie Paul Won’t ‘Move Forward’ With ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey continues to withdraw from reality TV. The TikToker announced that she’s leaving “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” after the show took a break and returned due to her legal troubles.

She shared her feelings about her former cast members in her announcement.

Taylor Frankie Paul Leaves ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ and Claims She Was Bullied

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Paul, 32, posted multiple pictures on Instagram on Sept. 21 and explained her exit from the reality show. “My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return,” she wrote in a caption. “However I don’t desire to move forward like this. I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point.”

She then addressed her former cast members. “Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured,” it continued. “Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

The reality star said she was pressured to lead a discussion about pay and didn’t. “I’m grateful I never followed through with their requests of demands and I’m grateful I kept same pay out of fairness and integrity,” she wrote.

Paul claims she was bullied and felt like other parents judged her. “My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out,” she ended the post.

Paul Accused Her ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Friends of Being Hypocritical in Season 5

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 premiered on Hulu in September after a delay. The season started after the mother of three finished filming her unaired season of “The Bachelorette.”

Paul got engaged to Doug Mason on the dating show. Season 5 revealed she returned home and hooked up with her ex Dakota Mortensen. She also claimed that she fell in love with Ben Lambert on the ABC show. He filmed with the Hulu cast as they dated.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” cast members, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Mathews appeared on “The Bachelorette” to give Paul advice on who to pick.

Paul later clashed with those friends over their stances on cheating. Neeley and Mathews offended Paul when they joked about her short engagement with Mason. Production was then halted after a domestic assault investigation involving Paul and Mortensen.

The TikToker shared on Instagram on Sept. 12 that she hoped to have another opportunity to film “The Bachelorette.” The network hasn’t given an update on her season after pulling it.

“Such a long way to go but baby steps,” she wrote in a caption of a promotional photo for her season. “And a magazine cover I never got the chance to share but was one of the most fun shoots…. [p.s.] should we release the tapes now just to see? ..and maybe bachelorette round two?? lmfao [sic].”