911 Call Reveals Heartbreaking New Details in Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber’s Passing

Fresh details about the emergency before Presley Gerber’s death are surfacing as officials await answers from the ongoing investigation. Presley, 27, was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. His family confirmed his death on Sunday, September 20, as reported by TMZ. A dispatch audio obtained by Page Six included an automated voice referring to “cardiac arrest” and “overdose.”

What Did the Presley Gerber 911 Call Reveal?

The address given during the call matched the Santa Monica rehabilitation facility where Presley had been staying.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” they said in a statement.

The dispatch recording provides new information about the emergency response but does not establish Presley’s official cause of death. According to Us Weekly, the call appeared to be upgraded after the initial dispatch.

Santa Monica police later confirmed officers were sent to the facility at approximately 9:35 a.m. local time Sunday following a report of a possible overdose.

Why Are Police Investigating Presley Gerber’s Death as a Suspected Overdose?

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

Authorities said they found an unresponsive adult man at the location.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27,” police said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”

What Have Authorities Said About Presley Gerber’s Death?

Police stressed that the case remains under investigation.

CBS News reported that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said responding paramedics pronounced Presley dead at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Crawford, 60, and Rande, 64, also share daughter Kaia Gerber.

The family has not publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding Presley’s death beyond requesting privacy.

Has Presley Gerber’s Cause of Death Been Determined?

An autopsy was completed Monday, September 21, but officials have not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

The medical examiner listed both as “deferred,” meaning additional testing or studies are needed before officials can make a final determination.

“A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the office said in an official release.

“Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

What Had Presley Gerber Said About His Addiction Struggles?

Getty

Before his death, Presley had spoken publicly about addiction, panic attacks and his efforts to improve his mental health.

During a 2023 appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast, he explained why he wanted to share what he had learned through therapy and his own experiences.

“Whether I help one person or a 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley said.

“I’ve had a lot of time to look into myself and learn about myself with therapists. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things, and what I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

He later documented undergoing ibogaine treatment in March 2026, describing it as part of his effort to confront problems he had been avoiding, as per The New York Times.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).