Meghan Markle Chats With a Fellow A-Lister in 1st Sighting Since Moving Back to the U.K.

Meghan Markle was seen chatting with Ellen Degeneres at a pub in the Cotswolds in her first public sighting since she and Prince Harry relocated their family to the U.K. last month. The two A-listers were seen both wearing sunglasses while appearing to catch up in exclusive photos first published by Page Six.

Meghan was formerly a television and Hallmark actress, starring in the USA series “Suits” and the films “When Sparks Fly” and “Dater’s Handbook” before marrying into the royal family in May 2018.

The outlet shared the snaps on Monday, September 21, and noted the celeb mingling took place at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire. The story says Ellen’s wife, Portia DeRossi, was also there.

The 68-year-old comedian and former longtime talk show host moved to the ritzy area in November 2024 from California, where she used to split her time between Meghan’s former neighborhood of Montecito, and Beverly Hills.

The next October, People exclusively reported on what Ellen and Portia’s new life in the beautiful English countryside was like. The outlet says they were told by a source that the pair was “thriving,” and quoted a local pub source as saying, “They come in regularly, they are really chilled and very polite.”

The report says the source also revealed despite Ellen’s status as a very recognizable A-list celebrity, she isn’t bothered by the locals when she’s out and about.

Meghan Markle Previously Stepped Out at Soho Farmhouse, But Wasn’t Photographed

Back on September 9, Page Six confirmed the 45-year-old had tea with a companion who appeared to be a fellow mom at the members-only Soho Farmhouse that Friday.

The outlet says they were told by a source that the duchess “seems to be starting to socialize and going out and about,” and that Soho Farmhouse is a popular spot for moms in the area to “unwind” at the end of the week.

David and Victoria Beckham are known to be high-profile regulars at the spot, along with Paul McCartney, the story says.