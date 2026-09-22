Embrace the Fall Season With 4 Cozy Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 23

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 23. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Sweet Carolina’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Sweet Carolina” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sweet Carolina” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marketing executive, Josie, returns home when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend.

“Sweet Carolina” stars Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Gregory Harrison and Teryl Rothery. It is directed by Peter Benson and written by Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Prince, and Michael Reisz.

“Sweet Carolina” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on May 15, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Movies in Bloom programming event.

‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Two Tickets to Paradise” below:

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The official synopsis for “Two Tickets to Paradise” (per the Hallmark Channel): When two weddings are ruined by the bride and the other groom both getting left at the altar, they still decide to take their honeymoons, not knowing they are heading to the same resort in Hawaii.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. It is directed by Dustin Rikert and written by Tracy Andreen and Kevin P. Taft.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 25, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Absolutely Devoted to You’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Absolutely Devoted to You” below:

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The official synopsis for “Absolutely Devoted to You” (per the Hallmark Channel): An ambitious TV producer devises a brilliant plan to reunite a 90’s boy band for an annual summer beach bash, but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band’s reluctant lead singer.

“Absolutely Devoted to You” stars Kimberley Sustad and Jesse Metcalfe. It is directed by Stacey N. Harding and written by Ali Spuck, Casie Tabanou, and Matthew Willis.

“Absolutely Devoted to You” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 8, 2026 as part of the network’s 25th birthday celebration.

‘Haul Out the Halloween’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Halloween” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): New, Halloween-obsessed neighbors inspire residents of Evergreen Lane to haul out their spookiest costumes and décor to become EverSCREAM Lane.

“Haul Out the Halloween” stars Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta. It is directed by Maclain Nelson and written by Christopher Sey (with story/additional contributions by Maclain Nelson and Andy Sandberg.

“Haul Out the Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 11, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.