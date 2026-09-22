Jonathan Bennett Confirms ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Won’t Return in 2026 — Here’s Why (Exclusive)

For those who’ve been hoping Hallmark Channel might add a sweet surprise in fans’ stockings this holiday season by announcing a third season of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” we’re sorry to say it’s time to cross the series off your 2026 wish list.

With no filming announcements or a mention of the unscripted series as Hallmark unveiled its 17th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup on September 17, the writing was on the wall — but now Hallmark fan-favorite Jonathan Bennett, who created and hosted the show, has confirmed to EntertainmentNow that “Finding Mr. Christmas” was not renewed for a third season.

Told that Hallmark Media is moving away from unscripted content after experimenting with numerous reality series over the last couple of years, Bennett said, “This is the hard thing about show business. Sometimes, randomly for no reason, you just your show gets canceled.”

Jonathan Bennett Hopes ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Will Eventually Return

Hallmark “Finding Mr. Christmas” Season 2 Cast (Davey Fisher, Gabriel Thaxton, Jake Schum, Rustin Sailors, Craig Geoghan, Logan Shephard, Drake Kuyper, Angel Garet, Robbie Simpson, Marcus Brodie)

“I’m hoping that in a year or two, there might be a space to bring it back because it had such

traction and was growing so much,” Bennett told EntertainmentNow. “People were having parties around the country to watch the episodes.”

Bennett noted how meaningful it is to know that the contestants truly forged lasting friendships, supporting each others’ careers and life developments, including two who became dads weeks apart.

“It’s just so fun because they all still talk, they’re all friends,” he said. “They created community, and I think that’s what Hallmark Channel is all about. And I think these guys are such great ambassadors to what the network is because of who they are as people. They are Hallmark Hunks — they may not all have landed a movie, but they embody what it is to be a Hallmark Hunk, and I think that’s really special.”

Launched in 2024 as Hallmark leaned into feel-good, unscripted programming, “Finding Mr. Christmas” was a campy, kind-hearted and easy-on-the-eyes competition to find Hallmark’s next leading man. Each season, 10 hunky hopefuls bonded in a picture-perfect cabin decorated for the holidays, and competed in everything from crafting to acting. Each week, actual Hallmark stars served as guest judges alongside Bennett and his hilarious sidekick, Melissa Peterman.

The winners of each season — Ezra Moreland in season one and Craig Geoghan in season two — landed major roles in a Hallmark movie that holiday season. Moreland appeared opposite Jessica Lowndes in 2024’s “Happy Howlidays” and Geoghan co-starred with Hunter King and Evan Roderick in 2025’s “A Make or Break Christmas.” Both movies are available to stream via Hallmark+, as are both seasons of “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

You’ll Have No Problem Finding Jonathan Bennett During the Holiday Season!

Hallmark Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman co-starred on Hallmark’s “Finding Mr. Christmas” and will reunite for a Hallmark special this December.

Although Bennett won’t be hosting “Finding Mr. Christmas” this year, he’ll be very busy onscreen and off throughout the holiday season. The “Mean Girls” alum currently hosts Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” on Sunday nights and he joined the “General Hospital” cast in May as police detective Joe Fitzpatrick, so you can watch for him on both shows.

Meanwhile, he’ll be the host with the most for Hallmark in the coming months. In October, he and fellow Hallmark fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach will co-host the festivities aboard the third annual Hallmark Christmas Cruise. He’ll also host all four weekends of the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, emceeing panels and events with his contagious enthusiasm.

Onscreen, he and Peterman will reunite to host Hallmark’s second annual special from Kansas City, “The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday,” which Benjamin Ayres hosted in 2025. The star-studded special will provide an “exclusive look at what’s coming to Hallmark in 2027,” airing on December 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

But that’s not all! Bennett will also co-star with his good friend Italia Ricci in “Save the Date for Christmas” on December 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time — the final movie of Hallmark’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup.