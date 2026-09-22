‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Secures Final 3 as Drew, Dee and Devens Face Crucial Veto

“Big Brother 28” officially has its final four, and Taylor Brown has guaranteed herself a place in the final three.

During RHAP’s Sept. 22 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and guest AJ broke down Day 77 following Melody Morris’ eviction.

Dee Valladares and Drew Campbell split their votes, leaving outgoing Head of Household Rick Devens to break the tie and send Melody to the jury.

Taylor then secured the next HOH after winning a puzzle competition, giving her safety through the final four and leaving Drew, Dee and Devens fighting for the remaining spots.

However, Taylor’s HOH victory does not give her complete control over who leaves next.

Taylor Brown Guarantees Her Spot in ‘Big Brother 28’ Final 3

Taylor nominated Drew and Dee following her HOH victory.

Armstrong and AJ noted that while winning HOH guarantees Taylor safety, the final four Power of Veto will ultimately determine who holds the sole vote to evict.

If Drew or Dee wins, that player can remove themselves and cast the eviction vote. If Devens wins, he will control the vote. A Taylor Veto victory would allow her to keep her nominations intact, leaving Devens with the decision.

That makes the upcoming competition one of the most consequential of the season.

Taylor, meanwhile, can begin looking toward the final three knowing that her immediate safety is no longer in question.

Paramount LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett and Taylor Brown for “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew Campbell Keeps His Endgame Options Open

The relationships among the other three players appear considerably less settled.

According to Armstrong and AJ’s recap, Drew has continued conversations with both Dee and Devens while leaving himself multiple potential paths forward.

His conversations have included assurances of loyalty, but the approaching Veto could force him to make a definitive choice.

Dee and Devens are confronting a similar dilemma.

The two have worked closely together, but the final four requires players to consider whether maintaining established relationships still benefits their individual chances of reaching the end.

The hosts discussed Dee’s camera talks and questioned whether she would actually be willing to cut Devens at this stage of the game.

Rick Devens Faces Uncertain Final 4 Position

Devens may also view his position differently from the other remaining players.

Armstrong argued that Devens appears to believe his relationships with Drew and Dee offer him protection, even as both players continue considering alternatives.

With nominations largely secondary at final four, none of those plans can become reality until the Veto winner is determined.

Taylor has already accomplished the most important immediate goal by securing her place in the final three.

For Drew, Dee and Devens, however, the next competition could decide everything.

Longtime alliances and promises have carried the final four deep into “Big Brother 28,” but the Veto will give one player the power to decide whether those relationships survive the final eviction or finally give way to an endgame move. The Final 4 Veto therefore carries enormous weight, with one competition potentially determining not only the next juror but the season’s final relationships.