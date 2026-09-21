‘Big Brother 28’ Drew and Dee Discuss Final Two as Crucial Eviction Decision Looms

“Big Brother 28” may have a new endgame partnership forming as Drew Campbell and Dee Valladares consider working together deeper into the game.

During RHAP’s Sept. 21 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and guest Matt broke down the final five following Drew’s Power of Veto victory.

Head of Household Rick Devens initially nominated Drew and Melody Morris, but Drew’s Veto win allows him to save himself. Taylor Brown will become the replacement nominee, leaving Drew and Dee with the power to determine whether Taylor or Melody reaches the final four.

As the decision approaches, Dee has continued strengthening her relationship with Drew while considering what her own ideal path to the finale looks like.

Dee Valladares Wants to Keep Her Options Open

According to the RHAP recap, Dee has subtly encouraged Drew to consider keeping Melody over Taylor.

Matt explained that Dee could see Melody as a more appealing person to bring toward the end, while Taylor has relationships with multiple jurors that could make her more dangerous in a final two.

Drew, however, has been reluctant to blindside Devens.

His loyalty to Devens has complicated Dee’s attempts to shift the vote, leaving the final five debating which eviction would create the strongest path forward.

At the same time, Drew has tried to create uncertainty about Devens’ long-term loyalty to Dee.

Armstrong discussed Drew attempting to increase Dee’s concerns that Devens could eventually cut her, potentially giving her another reason to reconsider her endgame plans.

Paramount Rick Devens and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew Campbell and Dee Valladares Discuss Final Two

The strategic conversations have also brought Drew and Dee closer together.

The pair discussed a potential final two agreement, creating another option for both players as the finale approaches.

Dee’s relationship-building appears to have affected how Drew views his possible endgame choices. According to the recap, Drew could now consider taking Dee farther rather than automatically sticking with Taylor.

Armstrong and Matt contrasted Dee’s active relationship management with Devens’ approach, arguing that Devens has missed opportunities to solidify additional final two agreements.

With only a handful of players remaining, those conversations could become increasingly important if competition results force players to choose between longtime allies.

Jury Votes Become Major Part of Endgame Strategy

The remaining houseguests are also thinking beyond the next eviction.

Drew discussed the jury and appeared conscious of how Melody could describe his game if she becomes the next juror. The conversation came as players continued comparing the potential jury strength of Taylor, Dee and Devens.

That makes the Taylor-versus-Melody decision about more than simply surviving another round.

Keeping either player could affect competition matchups, relationships and the composition of the jury heading into the finale.

Drew’s Veto victory guaranteed his own safety this week, but his next decision could prove just as significant. With Dee offering him another potential path and Devens remaining an important ally, Drew must now decide how much loyalty should factor into a rapidly shrinking endgame. These relationships can prove to be decisive.