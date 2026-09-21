‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Wins Crucial Veto as Dee Reveals Her Real Eviction Target

“Big Brother 28” houseguest Drew Campbell has secured his place in the final four after winning another crucial competition.

During RHAP’s Sept. 20 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Kirsten MacInnis broke down Day 75, which began with Rick Devens holding power as Head of Household after winning the “Tiny HOH” competition.

Devens nominated Drew and Melody Morris for eviction despite Drew heavily campaigning to avoid the block.

However, Drew took control of his own fate by winning the Power of Veto, guaranteeing that he can remove himself and forcing Taylor Brown onto the block as the only eligible replacement nominee.

Drew Campbell Wins the Final Five Veto

The final five Veto competition featured a mummy-dragging laser challenge that required the houseguests to maneuver a heavy dummy.

Drew ultimately dominated the competition and secured the Veto.

Armstrong and MacInnis discussed whether the physical demands of the competition created an advantage for Drew, particularly because of the weight involved.

Regardless, the victory gives Drew another significant competition win at exactly the moment he needed one.

His win also means Melody and Taylor will become the final nominees, placing the eviction decision in the hands of Drew and Dee Valladares.

Dee Valladares Reveals Her Preferred Target

Dee continued navigating multiple relationships as the final five considered their paths to the end.

She floated the possibility of helping both Melody and Drew with the Veto before later speaking directly to the cameras about her actual plans.

According to Armstrong and MacInnis’ recap, Dee revealed that she would prefer to target Drew if she had the opportunity.

That possibility disappeared once Drew won the Veto, leaving Dee to consider which remaining player gives her the strongest path through the final four.

Dee and Devens have also expressed doubts about taking one another all the way to the end despite working closely together.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Drew Campbell Weighs His Endgame Options

Drew’s relationships could now become particularly important.

He and Melody shared an emotional conversation as Melody recognized that her eviction had become increasingly likely. Meanwhile, Drew considered whether making a move against the veteran players would improve his chances or whether continuing alongside them provides a safer route forward.

Jury management also became a major part of Armstrong and MacInnis’ discussion.

The hosts considered how finalists can shape the story of their games and whether evicted allies can help advocate for them once they reach the jury.

Taylor also considered Drew’s chances of winning, another sign that the remaining houseguests are increasingly evaluating who they would want sitting beside them at the end.

With Drew safe, the final five has effectively narrowed to one central question: whether Melody or Taylor will become the final juror before the final four.

The answer could determine which relationships control the last stretch of “Big Brother 28” and whether the remaining players stay loyal to their existing plans or finally make the move that reshapes the endgame.