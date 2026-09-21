Brandi Glanville Reveals How Isolated Her Life Has Become

Brandi Glanville has been candid about the physical and financial toll of her years-long health battle. Now, she’s revealing what it has done to her social life.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that her daily treatments can keep her inside her home for most of the day. But in a new interview, Glanville explained that her isolation goes beyond simply having little time to leave the house.

Speaking with TMZ, Glanville said she began withdrawing from friends who tried to check on her, sometimes ignoring their calls and text messages altogether. The reason, she explained, was that she didn’t have any new answers to give them.

These days, the reality star says her social circle has become remarkably small.

Brandi Glanville Says Her Social Life Has Nearly Disappeared

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Brandi Glanville attends the PBM Princess x Kemo Sabe red carpet event special screening of Rachel Strauss’ Documentary “Side Effects May Include” during Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

Glanville told TMZ that she isolated herself from people over the past few years as she tried to understand what was happening with her health. That included friends who continued reaching out.

According to Glanville, she eventually stopped answering some calls and messages because she was repeatedly being asked for updates she couldn’t provide.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 04: Brandi Glanville and children attend GBK Gift Lounge In Honor Of The MTV Movie Awards Nominees And Presenters – Day 2, at SLS Hotel on June 4, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

Some of her friends, she said, thought she was simply depressed because they didn’t believe something physical was wrong. Now, Glanville says the people she regularly spends time with are primarily her children, Mason and Jake, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

“My kids come over and see me,” she said. Otherwise, Glanville described herself as being home “all day, every day.” The admission offers another look at how much the former “RHOBH” star’s everyday life has changed away from the cameras.

Brandi Glanville’s Health Battle Leaves Little Time Outside Home

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20007 — Pictured: Brandi Glanville — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Glanville’s current treatment schedule makes maintaining a typical social life even more difficult. Earlier in September, the reality star revealed that she was undergoing daily IV treatments that could consume as many as 18 hours of her day.

She said the demanding routine left her virtually housebound, telling followers at the time that the only reason she was leaving home was to record her podcast.

In her latest interview, Glanville offered more context about how little free time that schedule leaves her. She told TMZ that she usually has only around two hours available to get things done. Even then, that window can be spent going to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions.

Leaving home has also become more difficult emotionally. Glanville said she has developed considerable anxiety about going outside and would often rather stay home with her dogs. She joked that her pets love her regardless of how she looks.

The latest admission adds a more personal dimension to the treatment routine Glanville has previously documented. The issue isn’t simply that much of her day is occupied; the lifestyle has also left little room for the friendships and outings that once formed part of her normal life.

Brandi Glanville Has Received Support From Familiar Faces

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS– Episode 216 — “Uninvited”” — Pictured: (l-r) Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, Brandi Glanville — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Although Glanville says she has become increasingly isolated, she hasn’t been without support. Earlier this month, her friend Gina Rodriguez launched a GoFundMe to help with Glanville’s mounting treatment expenses.

The fundraiser subsequently received contributions from several familiar faces in the “Real Housewives” world. As EntertainmentNow previously reported, former “RHOBH” co-stars Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer were among those who donated. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Claudia Jordan also contributed.

Glanville later said she was overwhelmed by the response from people who had donated, shared the fundraiser, prayed for her or simply checked on her. That support makes her latest comments about withdrawing from friends particularly poignant.

For years, much of the public conversation surrounding Brandi Glanville’s health battle has focused on treatments, diagnoses and changes to her appearance. Her latest comments reveal another consequence that isn’t as immediately visible.

Behind closed doors, Brandi Glanville’s social life has narrowed considerably, with her children and dogs now providing much of the company she once found elsewhere.