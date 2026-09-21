Presley Gerber’s Reported Cause of Passing Emerges as Investigation Continues

New details are emerging following the death of model Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, as authorities continue to investigate what happened.

According to TMZ, Gerber, 27, was staying at a rehabilitation facility in the Los Angeles area at the time of his death.

The outlet reported that Gerber had been living in a separate house on the property alongside several other residents and that his family had been informed a possible overdose may have contributed to his death. However, the official cause of death has not been determined.

It Is Suspected That It Was an Overdose

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy, including toxicology testing, before making a final ruling.

Gerber died Sunday at the rehabilitation center, according to previous reports. His family has asked for privacy as they mourn.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a representative for the Crawford-Gerber family told the Hollywood Reporter.

Crawford and Rande Gerber, who married in 1998, are also parents to daughter Kaia Gerber, 25.

Presley Was Open About His Struggles

Gerber began modeling as a teenager and, in recent years, had spoken publicly about his experiences with mental health challenges and substance abuse.

During a February 2023 appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast, he discussed living with depression and the work involved in maintaining his well-being.

Gerber described managing his mental health as a “24/7 job” and said he hoped sharing his experiences could help others.

“That’s what I really want to do — help people get out of whether you’re depressed [or] struggling with something that’s having a negative effect on your body,” Presley said. “What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Just months before his death, Gerber appeared alongside his parents at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event in Malibu, California, on June 11.

The event focused on conversations surrounding mental health, and Gerber participated in a panel discussion.

Photos from the gathering showed Gerber smiling with his parents, standing between Crawford and Rande with an arm around his father.

Gerber spoke openly about his mental health, including a personal breakthrough he said helped him realize he was “enough,” according to PEOPLE. He described age 23 as a turning point after years of taking different medications and said vulnerability helped him feel freer while growing up in the public eye.

“The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself,” he told the audience.

He also encouraged others to prioritize movement and time outdoors during difficult moments.

“Move your body regardless of how you’re feeling. Get outside. Get some sun,” he said. “If you don’t feel like moving, lay on the grass.”

The loss has sent shockwaves through the fashion and entertainment worlds, where Gerber had grown up in the public eye as the son of two high-profile figures.

For now, questions remain unanswered as authorities await the results of toxicology testing and continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.