A few years after “Game of Thrones” ended its phenomenal eight-season run, HBO announced plans for a spinoff focusing on Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

That spinoff, which Harington conceived alongside “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, was eventually shelved.

Now, in a recent interview Harington revealed why it never came to fruition — and why the idea might still be revived.

‘Snow’

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According to Harington, the planned spinoff — tentatively titled “Snow” — hit a few creative speedbumps.

“We developed it two years or so,” Harington said during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I still think there’s a world in which something could work. I wouldn’t have gone into it in the first place if I didn’t,” Harington explained.

“But I was very insistent at the start — as was HBO and George R.R. Martin — of like: ‘If we don’t find the right thing, let’s not do it. It’s much better if we don’t.’ After a little while of of thinking about it — it kind of was me — [I said], ‘This isn’t quite the right [story],’” he recalled.

Now that he’s placed some distance between himself and “Snow,” however, Harington has come to reach a new perspective on his beloved character.

“[But] now I’ve gone and done all these other things and now I feel more comfortable with that character and that world again and where it sits in my life,” he added.

Reviving the Concept

HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Back in January 2026, HBO confirmed that it was taking another look at the Jon Snow spinoff after shelving it.

In The Hollywood Reporter‘s interview with Martin, the outlet confirmed that the pay-cable network was in “very early development” on reviving the series.

Writer Quoc Dang Tran (“Drops of God”) was brought onboard to fine-tune the concept.

“While the story is still being fleshed out, one possibility is shifting the drama to the Mediterranean-like land of Essos and adding another hugely popular legacy character — Arya Stark (who was played by Maisie Williams in ‘Thrones’),” reported THR.

“This is very early development, however, and HBO is naturally being quite cautious about handling this one,” the outlet continued.

Meanwhile, that report also indicated that HBO wouldn’t move forward unless the project was of the highest possible caliber.

“We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be,” one insider told the outlet.

At that time, Harington had a somewhat different take on his relationship with Jon Snow that the one he expressed in the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.



When asked if he’d be open to reprising Jon Snow in a “Game of Thrones” audiobook, Harington offered a pretty definitive response.

“No, god no,” he said in December 2025. “I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.”

Clearly, his attitude has shifted enough that fans can cross their fingers in the hope that a Jon Snow spinoff might someday see the light of day.

