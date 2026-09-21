Christina Applegate Looks Absolutely Fabulous in Rare Home Video Amid Health Struggles

The wonderful Christina Applegate has shared a rare home video of herself amid her recent health struggles — and she’s looking absolutely fabulous.

Per People Applegate, 54, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. In 2023, she told Vanity Fair that she would probably retire from acting as a result and, in March of this year, The New York Times confirmed that she would no longer appear in on-screen roles.

The star of ’80s and ’90s sitcom “Married… with Children,” and movies like 1991’s “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” and 2004’s “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” has struggled to walk in her most recent public appearances.

However, in a new social media post, she looks as happy, healthy, and as beautiful as ever.

Christina Applegate Sends Love to All her Fans

Christina Applegate took to her Instagram account to share a brand new home video of herself with her 1.1 million followers.

The clip is around six seconds long and features Applegate wearing blue jeans, a black vest top, and a black hooded zip-up sweater off her shoulder. Her hair and makeup are done beautifully, the star is smiling, and she looks categorically radiant.

Applegate’s caption on her post reads, “Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there.”

Of course, the star’s fans and followers were absolutely delighted to see her looking so healthy and gorgeous. They flocked to the comments section of her post to send her positive messages.

Applegate’s Fans Say She’s ‘As Beautiful as Ever’

Getty Christina Applegate has endured health issues in recent years.

The comments section of Christina Applegate’s new post is flooded with messages from her fans, followers, and friends. Every single message is lovely and positive, as you would hope and expect.

Robin Antin, who was a member of the modern burlesque troupe the Pussycat Dolls (no, not those ones) alongside Applegate, commented, “Roomie!! You are a BEAUTY!! Miss u & love you!!😘😘😘 @christinaapplegate.”

Another old friend of Applegate’s called Amberly Lago wrote, “Gorgeous lady! Seems just like yesterday we were taking dance classes at Joe Tremaine’s together! Beautiful and so kind then and now🙌.”

One of Applegate’s followers noted, “You look exactly the same as when you were on Married With Children. Amazing!”

Another follower posted, “You’re looking as beautiful as ever. 🙂”

Somebody else proclaimed, “You are so brave and so beautiful ❤️ You are an inspiration to many. Know that we love you and wish you well.”

“You are truly powerful,” said the iconic actor Henry Winkler.

Another Instagram user wrote, “😍 love you girl you look beautiful as usual.”

Finally, someone else commented, “You look great!❤️ I have those spots too!”

It’s been four years since we last saw Applegate in an acting role. She completed her role as Jen Harding in the third and final season of the Netflix black comedy-crime thriller series “Dead to Me.”

In 2023, she did, however, tell Variety that she may consider pivoting to voiceover roles in the future. We’d love for that to happen, as hearing Applegate’s voice on television or in movies again would be fantastic.

We’re so pleased to Christina Applegate looking well. We send her all our love and wish her all the very best with whatever she choose to do next.

Christina Applegate’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.