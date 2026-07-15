HBO Hit That Ended in 2019 Is Still TV’s Most Talked-About Show

It’s been more than six years since “Game of Thrones” ended its epic eight-season run.

Despite concluding back in May 2019, and first debuting back in 2011, the show has remained a hot topic of conversations on American podcasts all those years later.

A Podcast Analysis

A new analysis from BetMGM Casino examined more 73,000 podcast episodes released between January 1 and July 1 2026.

That study determined that “Game of Thrones” was mentioned in 6,895 podcast episodes. That’s more than any other TV show, current or past. As a result, the HBO hit is officially the most discussed television series in the U.S. this year within the podcast realm.

According to the study, podcast mentions of “Game of Thrones” topped such current TV hits as “Stranger Things,” “Severance” and “Off Campus.”

Meanwhile, “Game of Thrones” generated 4.7 times more podcast mentions that the average show listed in IMDb’s ranking of the 50 Most popular TV series.

Talking About TV Remains a Podcast Staple

The findings also reveal that television remains a significant part of the conversations taking place within American podcasts.

Researchers at BetMGM Casino, the entertainment platform that conducted the analysis, found that nearly one in eight U.S. podcast episodes in 2026 referenced at least one of IMDb’s 50 most popular TV series.

“While ‘Game of Thrones’ topped the rankings, the data also highlights the continued influence of legacy television, with ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Family Guy’ all ranking among the 10 most discussed shows despite premiering decades ago,” the study states.

Meanwhile, an unexpected series has emerged as one of the biggest success stories in podcasting: “From,” the cult mystery series streaming on MGM+, which ranks third overall — overtaking several larger mainstream franchise series.

Top 10 Most Podcasted TV Shows in America (2026)

Rank TV Series Podcast Episodes(2026) 1 “Game of Thrones” 6,895 2 “Stranger Things” 6,192 3 “From” 4,456 4 “The Simpsons” 3,973 5 “Love Island USA” 3,579 6 “The Bear” 3,170 7 “Breaking Bad” 3,144 8 “Family Guy” 2,755 9 “Off Campus” 2,630 10 “Severance” 2,529

The Legacy of ‘Game of Thrones’ Lives On

HBO ‘House of the Dragon.’

While “Game of Thrones” may have ended, the series’ legacy lives on in spinoffs, some already on the air, some still in the works.

“House of the Dragon” is currently in the midst of its third season, taking fans of the franchise back to Westeros, but 200 years in the past.

The current season has been burning up TV screens — literally, with rival Tarygaryen factions unleashing their fire-breathing dragons on each other in a civil war over control of the Iron Throne.

In addition, last year brought “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” another prequel. This one is set about 90 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” about a half-century after the dragons have died out. This series has been renewed, and will return for a second season.

More Spinoffs to Come

Beyond that, even more “Game of Thrones” spinoffs are in the works.

These include: “Aegon’s Conquest,” which chronicles Aegon Targaryen’s battle to unite the Seven Kingdoms; “Ten Thousand Ships,” focusing on a warrior princess Nymeria, who crossed the Narrow Sea to Dorne; and an as-yet-untitled sequel to “GoT” focusing on Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).