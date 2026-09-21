DWTS Julia Stiles Proves She Still Has The Moves 25 Years After ‘Save the Last Dance’

Decades after capturing a generation as a hip-hop-obsessed ballerina in the 2001 classic Save the Last Dance, Julia Stiles is officially stepping back into the dance spotlight.

A viral new clip of the beloved 45-year-old actress showing off her effortless rhythm on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” has social media buzzing. Its giving fans proof that her signature cool-girl groove hasn’t aged a day.

Now competing in Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars” alongside pro partner Ezra Sosa, former Lifetime star Julia Stiles proves her impressive footwork and natural stage presence are as sharp as ever. She displayed her dance prowess while shimmying through the Spirit Tunnel as a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The “Save the Last Dance” star showed no signs of shyness as she shook her way down the hallway of the show’s production studios. She wore a form-fitting pink dress with matching heels, her blonde hair falling freely down her back.

The post was captioned, “Get it, Miss Julia Styles.” The playful shoutout immediately struck a chord with longtime fans, who loved seeing the former “Save the Last Dance” star step back into her element and deliver such impressive footwork.

Fans immediately flooded the comments, cheering on the current DWTS contender. Seeing her move like that was a fun reminder that her skills from two decades ago were the real deal, proving she’s going to be a tough one to beat this season.

Fans Shared Their Delight at the Post

Disney ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” stars Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa.

Fans of the beloved ’90s star shared their remarks in the post. Many pointed out that Julia Stiles’ sharp timing and natural rhythm haven’t faded a bit, proving she’s still got the exact same moves that made her a household name in the first place.

One fan wrote, “Letting us know she was in ‘Save the Last Dance,’ an iconic dance movie hehe.” A second follower penned, “The elder millennial in me just smiled so hard!! ‘Save the Last Dance’ was my movie.”

“She has not lost her ‘Save the Last Dance’ rhythm and moves. “Those shoulders are signature!” exclaimed a third Instagram user. “That hair flip was core YT woman; love it,” concluded a fourth follower.

Styles is capturing fans’ hearts once again as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35, teaming up with pro Ezra Sosa. The actress has been a standout from week one, showing off the kind of natural comfort in the ballroom that you just can’t fake.

She’s tackling the weekly rehearsals with a ton of energy, and her progress has quickly turned her into a real threat for the Mirrorball Trophy. Stiles clearly hasn’t lost her competitive spark, and viewers are loving every minute of her return to the dance floor.

If this latest “Jennifer Hudson Show” clip is any indication, she’s not just showing up for the nostalgia; she came to compete and win.