‘Dancing with the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold Revealed Pay Gap for Troupe and Pros

Lindsay Arnold was 18 and one of the youngest people to perform as a professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars.” The season 25 winner experienced being part of the troupe and as a professional dancer.

She revealed the large pay gap between the positions and how it affects a dancer’s life on the ABC competition show.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Professionals Are Paid More Than Half of the Troupe’s Salary

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Arnold, 32, explained the finances of the dance world on Jason Tartick’s podcast, “Trading Secrets,” in 2022. She was demoted after her first season as a professional to the troupe.

“It’s not really a conversation: ‘Let us explain to you how we make the decisions here.’ It’s a ‘This is our decision. You do what you want with it,'” the choreographer explained. She believed she was demoted because she wasn’t ready.

The good thing about the troupe position is that you can one day be promoted to pro. This chance is the biggest benefit because the pay is low for more work.

Arnold said her professional salary was cut by “more than in half” as a troupe member. The troupe is on call 24/7, and professionals are on the celebrity’s schedule. You have to live in Los Angeles for the show, and that expense can make things tougher financially.

When “Dancing with the Stars” did two seasons a year it was better financially. The show cut back to once a year, which cuts the pay in half. The contract for troupe dancers doesn’t go beyond one season, so the future is always uncertain for them.

Troupe and professional dancers get paid weekly. But after a professional dancer and their celebrity are eliminated, they are no longer paid.

Who Is in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35’s Dance Troupe?

Getty Kamri Peterson attends the premiere of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on November 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The second night of season 35’s premiere showcased the troupe. Onye Stevenson, Carter Williams, Jaxon Willard, and Kamri Peterson talked about being grateful for their place in the show.

Peterson is 18 and previously was on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” when she was 10. The Latin dancer won competitions before returning to the ABC show.

The “Juniors” version of the competition aired in 2018. A child dancer was paired with a child star or a celebrity’s kid. Peterson was paired with spelling bee prodigy Akash Vukoti, and their mentor was Witney Carson.

Willard, 24, toured with Madonna for a year, and that inspired the song for their performance. The commercial dancer also performed with Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Williams, 24, said he was the “leader of the group.” Stevenson, 23, said pro Britt Stewart has been her mentore since she was 16. Stewart, 36, is the first Black woman to become a pro in 2020.

Fans will get to see the troupe perform throughout the season. Time will tell if anyone of them become a pro with their own celebrity partner in the future, earning a significant pay bump.