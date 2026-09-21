Will Eliminated Pros Keep Performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35?

There are many beloved pros on “Dancing With the Stars.” However, only one can bring home the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

As season 35 continues, two pros have already been eliminated. Newcomers Hailey Bills and Adele Zaikman lost their celebrity partners during the season premiere double elimination.

However, they’re not going anywhere quite yet.

Hailey and Adele still have plenty of work to do, despite being out of the competition. See what fans can expect from the eliminated pros as season 35 continues.

Fans Haven’t Seen the Last of the Eliminated DWTS Pros

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“The Next Pro” champion Adele Zaikman felt so excited to share her first season with reality star, Conner Leavitt. Sadly, the pair were the first to be eliminated at the end of premiere night. The 24-year-old recently broke her silence and discussed her true feelings on the situation.

“I feel like being eliminated, obviously, is not something I’m happy about. I’m sad about it — I’m sad that the journey was so short. However, I do understand this is a competition, and things can happen,” Adele told Carrie Berk after the premiere episode concluded.

Many other first-time pros were eliminated during their freshman season. Several went on to reach the finale and even brought home a Mirrorball trophy. Season 35 isn’t the end of the road for Adele Zaikman or Hailey Bills.

“Being eliminated is something I understand and I’m fine with. What hurts is the outside noise and the comments on social media,” the Israeli dancer explained. “I feel like me getting eliminated was not as painful in a way as what people have to say.”

Though extremely disappointing, Adele Zaikman reassured fans she isn’t going anywhere yet. She and Hailey Bills will still participate throughout the season. As much as she was looking forward to the upcoming theme nights, she will still perform in some capacity.

“I was always really excited for Halloween Night. Unfortunately, I’m not gonna be dancing with my partner. However, I am part of the opening numbers. I’m gonna have a cute little moment with Hailey next week. Yeah, it’s gonna be fun,” Adele teased.

The Eliminated Pros Poke Fun at the Situation

Being eliminated from the competition can be painful, but the pros are making the best of a challenging situation.

In recent seasons, the eliminated pros began making hilarious videos each time one of them left the competition. Hailey Bills recently shared a black-and-white video of her joining Adele Zaikman as “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. plays.

“The legacy 👏👏👏 it must live on 😂” Emma Slater joked in the comments.

“Carry the torch ladies!” season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel added.

During the new episode this week, another pro dancer will join Adele and Hailey. Fans will need to keep voting to keep their favorite performers moving forward.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 airs new episodes each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. Week two is “Viral Night,” so be sure to tune in and give your favorite teams your votes.